Richard E. "Dick" Hudson
October 22, 1942 - November 14, 2020
Richard E. "Dick" Hudson, 78, of Blue Ridge, Virginia, departed his earthly home for his Heavenly home on Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born on October 22, 1942, in Buena Vista, Virginia to the late Ruby Berringer Hudson and Thelbert E. Hudson.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Joanne Fitzgerald Hudson; his beloved daughter, Rhonda Hudson Miller and husband, Troy, of Roanoke; his beloved son, Michael E. Hudson of Kingsport, Tennessee, and girlfriend, Tammy Carpenter, of Spruce Pine, North Carolina; his two dearly loved grandsons that he considered his sons, Dawson Miller of El Paso, Texas, and Colden Miller of Roanoke; his granddaughter, Tiffany Miller Gause and husband, Matthew, of Florence, South Carolina; and his beautiful great-grandchildren, Everly and Gentry Gause. Also surviving him is his aunt, Lucile B. Kesterson and husband, Julian, and many cousins.
Dick loved all outdoor sports. His favorite past time was hunting with his friends and family at Sherwood Hunt Club in Arcadia, Virginia. He was the designated cook of the hunt club for many years and loved planning and preparing delicious meals for his fellow hunters. Another love was fishing, and he fished with family members and close friend, Ronnie Poff in New York. Dick also loved riding ATVs in Utah and Harley's all over the United States. He and Gerry Waddell had many stories to tell!
Dick served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War and was stationed in Goose Bay, Labrador. After the military he worked for Norfolk Southern Railway for 34 years designing computer systems.
He was a gentle giant that never raised his voice and was always there to listen. He was a family man and took pleasure in mentoring his children, grandchildren, and their friends.
A special thanks to Amedisys Hospice for the care he received at the end of his earthly journey. He developed dementia several years ago and handled it like he did everything in life, with dignity and grace. A special thanks to Eugene Cash for his love and support during this difficult time.
The last phone call he received minutes before his departure was from his grandson, Dawson, who was in special training with the United States Army. He passed peacefully at his home with his family by his side.
There will be no service at this time. His last selfless act was to donate his body to science to help find a cure for dementia. A family service will be held at the Outer Banks of North Carolina, at a later date. The best way we can honor his life is to love others unconditionally the way he loved us. Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 22, 2020.