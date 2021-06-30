Richard Lawrence Greenberg
January 14, 1955 - June 28, 2021
Richard Lawrence Greenberg, 66, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Monday, June 28, 2021.
After graduating from Vanderbilt University and Washington & Lee University School of Law, Richard settled in Roanoke in 1979, where he established his law practice at which he worked until his death.
Richard loved playing golf and spending time with his close group friends of nearly 40 years. Rain or shine, he remained loyal to his Sunday golf "trash league" at Hunting Hills. He was a master storyteller and had an uncanny ability to remember the most minute detail of every story. He left a lasting impression on everyone he met, especially his children's friends who will never forget the "Greenberg Handshake" and his lessons on proper phone etiquette. Richard loved music and was a lifelong concert goer and piano player. He loved discovering new artists and sharing them with his friends and family.
Richard was devoted to his family and never missed his children's sports games (with a newspaper in tow) or a Sunday phone call to his daughters, grandchildren, sisters. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and spoiling them with new gifts on every visit.
Richard was preceded in death by his mother and father, Jerome and Florence Greenberg. He is survived by the love of his life, Tonia Siggins; three sisters, Judy (Jay) Goodman, Joan (John) Wain, and Wendy (Larry) Sharpe; and his daughters and their families, Leah, Phil, James and Annie Katz, Rebekah, Nick and Rosie Roper, and Hannah Greenberg and fiancé, Ward McCarthy.
A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Beth Israel Cemetery with Rabbi Jama Purser officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the American Heart Association
or to the Bedford Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 30, 2021.