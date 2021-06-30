Menu
Richard Lawrence Greenberg
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s Roanoke Chapel
318 Church Ave. SW
Roanoke, VA
Richard Lawrence Greenberg

January 14, 1955 - June 28, 2021

Richard Lawrence Greenberg, 66, of Roanoke, Virginia, died on Monday, June 28, 2021.

After graduating from Vanderbilt University and Washington & Lee University School of Law, Richard settled in Roanoke in 1979, where he established his law practice at which he worked until his death.

Richard loved playing golf and spending time with his close group friends of nearly 40 years. Rain or shine, he remained loyal to his Sunday golf "trash league" at Hunting Hills. He was a master storyteller and had an uncanny ability to remember the most minute detail of every story. He left a lasting impression on everyone he met, especially his children's friends who will never forget the "Greenberg Handshake" and his lessons on proper phone etiquette. Richard loved music and was a lifelong concert goer and piano player. He loved discovering new artists and sharing them with his friends and family.

Richard was devoted to his family and never missed his children's sports games (with a newspaper in tow) or a Sunday phone call to his daughters, grandchildren, sisters. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and spoiling them with new gifts on every visit.

Richard was preceded in death by his mother and father, Jerome and Florence Greenberg. He is survived by the love of his life, Tonia Siggins; three sisters, Judy (Jay) Goodman, Joan (John) Wain, and Wendy (Larry) Sharpe; and his daughters and their families, Leah, Phil, James and Annie Katz, Rebekah, Nick and Rosie Roper, and Hannah Greenberg and fiancé, Ward McCarthy.

A Graveside Service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 1, 2021, at the Beth Israel Cemetery with Rabbi Jama Purser officiating.

In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the American Heart Association or to the Bedford Humane Society. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
1
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Beth Israel Cemetery
VA
Richard was a fraternity brother of mine at Vandy. He was a senior, when I was a pledge. His personality and story telling were legendary even 45 years ago. His name always comes up when my class has our reunions. He will be missed. May his memory be a blessing to your family and to those of us who had the pleasure of calling him our brother.
Richard Pazornik
Friend
July 9, 2021
As I write this I am saddened by my discovery today of Richard's passing. He was my lawyer for collections here at Layman Distributing. Richard and I were the same age and it hits home to hear of our loss. We talked golf, him at Hunting Hills and me at Roanoke CC. He had given me the wine website of which I've used several times to the enjoyment of myself and my wife. Tickets for events at the Jefferson Center. Even the place to take our Mercedes for repair. I truly enjoyed his companionship and working with him. My condolences to Tonia and the family
Kenneth Keen
Work
July 8, 2021
