As I write this I am saddened by my discovery today of Richard's passing. He was my lawyer for collections here at Layman Distributing. Richard and I were the same age and it hits home to hear of our loss. We talked golf, him at Hunting Hills and me at Roanoke CC. He had given me the wine website of which I've used several times to the enjoyment of myself and my wife. Tickets for events at the Jefferson Center. Even the place to take our Mercedes for repair. I truly enjoyed his companionship and working with him. My condolences to Tonia and the family

Kenneth Keen Work July 8, 2021