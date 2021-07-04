The first time I met Dr. Joachim, we came to look at your house on Mecca Street. Terry and I purchased that house from you for our first home. Then I started coming to his dental practice. He was always so pleasant and you can tell every employee loved working there and were like a family. In turn, I think every patient felt like family. I´m so thankful our whole family had him for our dentist. He will truly be missed! I will be praying for your family and for you all at the office too

Candy Williams Friend July 6, 2021