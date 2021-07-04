Menu
Richard J. Joachim D.D.S.
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA
Richard J. Joachim, D.D.S.

August 19, 1951 - June 24, 2021

Richard J. Joachim, D.D.S., of Blue Ridge, Virginia, passed away at the age of 69 on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.

Born on August 19, 1951, to Dr. Fredrick and Kathleen Joachim, Rich grew up in Madison, Wisconsin. He earned his bachelor's degree in physics at the University of Virginia and his Doctor of Dental Surgery at the Medical College of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University.

He served as a second lieutenant in the United States Navy, providing dental services on the aircraft carrier USS America. After completing his military service, he and his wife, Beverly, moved to Roanoke in 1980 where he established his solo dental practice on Orange Avenue.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Beverly Williams Joachim; sons, Andrew Joachim of Charlotte, North Carolina, Bradley Joachim and wife, Lindsey Umstead, Ph.D., of Holly Springs, North Carolina, and Christopher Joachim, D.O., of Aiken, South Carolina; and siblings, Fredrick Joachim of Bluffton, South Carolina, Catherine Morris, M.D., of Oxford, England, and William Joachim of Lexington, South Carolina.

Rich was a devoted husband and father and a caring neighbor to the greater Roanoke community. His patients knew him for his positivity, practicality, and kindness. His warm demeanor extended to charitable causes, most notably as director of dental services at the Bradley Free Clinic in Roanoke. Rich was devout in his faith, serving St. Andrew's Catholic Church in multiple positions and was a member of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites.

An accomplished tennis player, he was an active member of the Roanoke Valley tennis community over the past 41 years and was recently honored as the first recipient of the Richard "Rich" Joachim, D.D.S. Sportsmanship Award by the Roanoke Regional Tennis Hall of Fame.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Roanoke Catholic School, St. Andrew's Catholic Church, or to the Bradley Free Clinic. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 4, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
10
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
St. Andrew's Catholic Church
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey's East Chapel
20 Entries
Sending my condolences to family. I knew Rich in high school. A fine young bright man.
Kathy Lieberman(Fries)
November 15, 2021
We loved him! He was a great dentist and personality in all ways! We shall miss him very much. Our condolences to his wife and family. What a sad loss. We need more people like him in this world.
Yvonne & John Baugh
Other
August 4, 2021
I just heard of this news and I am in shock. Dr. Joachim was a wonderful man and dr. He will be missed very much. Prayers to the family.
Laura Johnson
Other
July 24, 2021
Dr. Barry and Dr. K
July 8, 2021
I am very sorry to hear about the passing of Dr. Joachim. I was a patient of his for 38 years and he was very professional and honest. I will miss him along with all of his co workers at his office. Again, thinking of all of you at this difficult time.
Patricia Ayers
Other
July 6, 2021
The first time I met Dr. Joachim, we came to look at your house on Mecca Street. Terry and I purchased that house from you for our first home. Then I started coming to his dental practice. He was always so pleasant and you can tell every employee loved working there and were like a family. In turn, I think every patient felt like family. I´m so thankful our whole family had him for our dentist. He will truly be missed! I will be praying for your family and for you all at the office too
Candy Williams
Friend
July 6, 2021
So sorry to hear about Dr. Joachim's passing. My thoughts and prayers are with the family during these difficult times. He has been my dentist since 1987. He was the best dentist ever..so sweet, kind, easy to talk to and a great dentist. He will be surely missed.
Randall and Kathy Crawford
Other
July 6, 2021
I'm truly heartbroken to have learned this news today. I had just recently became a patient of Dr. Joachim, and I can say,I was so excited to had found such an wesome dentist once again. I could just tell after just one appointment that we were definitely going to be friends, he was such a kind fella! My thoughts and prayers go out to the Joachim family. May god be with you all! R.I.P Doc
Roy Caviness
Work
July 6, 2021
So sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, coworkers and all loved ones. He was my dentist for the last 39 years. He will be greatly missed by everyone.
Linda Akers
Work
July 5, 2021
Dr. Joachim was a man brimming over with a heart of giving. Family, friends, patients...his loss will be felt by many. Prayers for Beverly and his boys, may you find comfort in the blessing that those of us who knew him believe he has heard, "Well done, my good and faithful servant."
Jeanelle Corrigan
July 5, 2021
It is with sadness that I learn about the death of Rich. I will remember his family in my prayers. It was nice to greet him at Church. He will be sadly missed by his friends, Patience and the clinic. ,
Dr Fred Alouf
July 5, 2021
My condolences to you and yours, yall are in my thoughts and prayers. I remember him when i was little and i would come in to see him at his office. To this day i tell my husband how truly an amazing person he was. This breaks my heart he will be missed.
Brooklyn Coric
Work
July 5, 2021
So sorry to hear this . Years of keeping my teeth beautiful! Loved him! Prayers for all! Surely will be missed by many!!
Joyce Conner
July 5, 2021
Richard was my teammate and doubles partner in the Roanoke Summer Tennis League in 2020. He was a strong player and friend. My condolences to his family.
Hugh T. Hall
Friend
July 5, 2021
I am so sorry about Dr Joachim...I have been going to him for about 36 years and he has been so good taking care of me and my family for all these years....You are all in my thoughts and prayers because I know you lost someone truly special... my heart goes out to you all...
Dawn Alls
Work
July 5, 2021
My sympathy to Richard´s family. He was my classmate at MCV and shared 4 years together in Dental School.
Jack Behn DDS
School
July 5, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the Joachim family. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Tom and Sandi Braswell
July 4, 2021
I did not know Rich well, but we were classmates. And as classmates we all have a bond forged over 4 years of hard work. I send warm thoughts to his family.
Ben Yarborough
July 4, 2021
My heart goes out to Bev and her sons. I'm so sorry for your loss. Will pray for comfort and peace.
Bonnie Wood Short
July 4, 2021
We are so very sorry for your loss. Keeping your family in our prayers .
Sherlene Taylor-Jones
Friend
July 3, 2021
