Richard J. Joachim, D.D.S.
August 19, 1951 - June 24, 2021
Richard J. Joachim, D.D.S., of Blue Ridge, Virginia, passed away at the age of 69 on Thursday, June 24, 2021, at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Born on August 19, 1951, to Dr. Fredrick and Kathleen Joachim, Rich grew up in Madison, Wisconsin. He earned his bachelor's degree in physics at the University of Virginia and his Doctor of Dental Surgery at the Medical College of Virginia, Virginia Commonwealth University.
He served as a second lieutenant in the United States Navy, providing dental services on the aircraft carrier USS America. After completing his military service, he and his wife, Beverly, moved to Roanoke in 1980 where he established his solo dental practice on Orange Avenue.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Beverly Williams Joachim; sons, Andrew Joachim of Charlotte, North Carolina, Bradley Joachim and wife, Lindsey Umstead, Ph.D., of Holly Springs, North Carolina, and Christopher Joachim, D.O., of Aiken, South Carolina; and siblings, Fredrick Joachim of Bluffton, South Carolina, Catherine Morris, M.D., of Oxford, England, and William Joachim of Lexington, South Carolina.
Rich was a devoted husband and father and a caring neighbor to the greater Roanoke community. His patients knew him for his positivity, practicality, and kindness. His warm demeanor extended to charitable causes, most notably as director of dental services at the Bradley Free Clinic in Roanoke. Rich was devout in his faith, serving St. Andrew's Catholic Church in multiple positions and was a member of the Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites.
An accomplished tennis player, he was an active member of the Roanoke Valley tennis community over the past 41 years and was recently honored as the first recipient of the Richard "Rich" Joachim, D.D.S. Sportsmanship Award by the Roanoke Regional Tennis Hall of Fame.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider memorials to Roanoke Catholic School, St. Andrew's Catholic Church, or to the Bradley Free Clinic. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jul. 4, 2021.