Richard Lee Kidd



October 5, 1931 - December 11, 2020



Richard Lee Kidd, born on October 5, 1931, in Vinton, Va., passed away on December 11, 2020, due to complications from COVID-19.



Richard was born to Mary Henretta Bowie Kidd and Walter Clayton Kidd. He was a graduate of William Byrd High School in 1950, having captained his senior year football team to the state championship. In 1950 he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and spent the next 2 years serving in the Korean War. He received numerous military honors and citations for his service in Korea.



After the war, Richard enjoyed a 35 year career with N&W Railroad, starting out in the accounting department, later helping to develop the corporate travel department, and finally retiring from the personnel department of NS Corp.



Richard is survived by his wife of 64 years, Joyce Adams Kidd; daughter, Susan Kidd Fleming (Fred) of Matthews, N.C.; son, Michael Lee Kidd (Sandra) of Easton, Md.; grandson, Andrew Lee Kidd of Richmond, Va;. nieces, Rose Marie Yopp, Rhonda Caldwell, Kim Adams and Dea Adams; nephews, Jimmy Adams, and David Adams; and grand nephew, Trevor Adams. He also had step-grandchildren, Katie Levitan of Easton, Md., and Robyn Levitan of Charlotte, N.C.; and step great grandsons, Dylan Tawney of Easton, Md., and Jameson Christian of Charlotte, N.C.



Due to current COVID-19 risks associated with social gatherings, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 14, 2020.