Richard Allen McElwee
1961 - 2020
BORN
1961
DIED
2020
ABOUT
Bath County High School
FUNERAL HOME
Mclaughlin & Young Funeral Home Inc & Crematory Services
600 Sam Snead Hwy
Hot Springs, VA
Richard Allen McElwee

April 9, 1961 - November 28, 2020

Richard Allen McElwee, 59, of Salem, Virginia passed away on Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Lewis-Gale Medical Center, Salem, Virginia.

He was born on April 9, 1961 in Hot Springs, Virginia, the son of Rachel Marie Howdyshell McElwee and the late Button Guinnett "BG" McElwee Jr.

Mr. McElwee was the Athletic Director at Glenvar High School.

He was a loving son and father. He enjoyed all sports, playing on the football, basketball and baseball teams in high school; and was nominated to the Bath County High School Hall of Fame. He was the former basketball and baseball coach for Bath County High School, basketball coach for Auburn High School, girls basketball coach for Eastern Mennonite University, and the basketball coach for Glenvar High School. He was a member of Virginia Chapel United Methodist Church.

He is survived by his mother, Rachel McElwee of Hot Springs, Virginia; two children, Kelly Altizer and husband, Damin of Crozet, Virginia and Brittany McElwee and husband, Michael Duff of Charlottesville, Virginia; two grandchildren, Kate Hays Altizer and Christopher Hays Altizer both of Crozet, Virginia; a sister, Christine McElwee of Roanoke, Virginia; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; special friends Jamie Soltis and Mike Blankenship both of Salem; many faculty, students and friends.

A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Doris Via Cancer Fund, P.O. Box 174, Hot Springs, Virginia 24445 or or in honor of his granddaughter, Kate Altizer, The Children's Assistive Technology Services (CATS) P.O. Box 121, Union Hall, Virginia 24176.

Arrangements are being handled by McLaughlin & Young Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.mclaughlinandyoung.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 9, 2020.
Richard was an excellent AD for Roanoke County Schools. He had a lasting impact on so many students throughout the years. He will be missed.
Lorraine Lange
December 9, 2020
