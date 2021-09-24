Menu
Richard "Dick" Miley
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Richard "Dick" Miley

November 21, 1935 - September 22, 2021

Richard "Dick" Miley, 85, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.

Dick graduated from high school in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and in 1957 went on to graduate from Bridgewater College. He earned his master's degree in education in 1975 from Radford University. He was employed through Roanoke County Schools as a Physical Education teacher and a coach for basketball and assistant coach for football at Andrew Lewis High School. He was also the principal for Bent Mountain Elementary School, Assistant Principal for Cave Spring Junior High School, and retired from North Side Junior High School as Assistant Principal.

Dick was an avid sports fan. In his younger days, he played baseball for a farm league in Elkton, Va., and was a star basketball player for Bridgewater College. When he was a coach, he led Andrew Lewis High School's basketball team to a state championship (67 to 66) against George Washington High School in 1968.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Effie Miley of Harrisonburg, Va.; his brothers, Dale Miley (Nan), Guy Miley, and Gar Miley; sister, Ruby Kanagy (Jon); and sister-in-law, Thera Craun.

He is survived by his daughter, Kim Brennan (Pat) of Frederick, Maryland; son, Richard "Rick" Miley (Perri) of Wilmington, N.C.; sister, Ethel Bentch of Harrisonburg, Va.; sister-in-law, Peggy Miley; sister-in-law, Christine Miley of Harrisonburg, Va.; former wife, Elaine Craun Newton of Daleville, Va.; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Charlie) Wilkerson of Roanoke, Va.; brother-in-law, Garland Craun of Bedford, Va.; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 16 nieces and nephews.

Dick was a member of Peters Creek Church of the Brethren. He had a beautiful voice and loved singing in the church choir. He sang at weddings and funerals over the years.

Dick's life will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
2:00p.m.
Oakey's Funeral Home & Crematory - North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd., Roanoke, VA
Oakey's North Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Mr Miley: You always had a handful at Cave Spring Jr High in the mid 70´s but you kept a lid on it. Vividly remember you and Mr McClellan and Mr Akers. Well done sir.
Anonymous CS Jr High `75
September 25, 2021
Rick, I am sorry to hear about your dad. Hugs from my family to yours. Wally Denison Northside `77´ 540-353-3261
Wally Denison
Other
September 25, 2021
Mr. Miley was my principal at Northside Jr High. I remember how he was always joking with me in the cafeteria and talking football. The last time I saw him was when I was doing stonework at First Presbyterian Church about six years ago. I will miss him.
Kelly Francisco
School
September 24, 2021
I've only known you for a short time but in that short time you were kind and very nice. You will be missed. My condolences to the family and friends.
Bobbie Jo Carico
September 24, 2021
I´m sorry that I will not be able to attend the service. I will never forget Coach Miley´s team building attributes nor his humor! Rest In Peace friend!!
Frank Hough
September 24, 2021
So sorry to hear of Dick's passing. He is part of my memories of teaching at Northside when he was an assistant principal. He was also part of a group that often met with Ray Jennings and Richard Duncan where laughter was the main part of our "menu." I will remember Dick with love just as I do Ray and Richard. Maybe those three are having a great discussion now--sure hope so. My sincere condolences to his family.
Nancy H Bates
September 24, 2021
Mr Miley you were always trying to tell me to stay outta trouble but I just didn't listen, as a child you watched me grow from my principal to our patient here at Dr.Raza's office we will miss you so much here at Peters creek! rest easy,
katie
School
September 24, 2021
Sorry to hear about the coach he was a great guy in and out of school I remember him at Andrew Lewis and also outside of school doing some work for him at his house we used to meet at Lakeside McDonald´s and have a breakfast every once in a while And he always told me David you can do it
David White
September 24, 2021
Greenwood Farms
September 24, 2021
Hello Rick So sorry to learn of your Dad´s passing He was a great man and a true motivator. I recall him fondly during our basketball years at Northside Deepest Sympathy Todd Bohon 423-676-6602
Todd Bohon
September 24, 2021
So sorry to hear of Coach's passing. Really enjoyed working with him back in the day & talking Hokie sports & watching Rick. All the best to y'all & RIP Dick!
MIKE BURNOP
September 24, 2021
I remember coach Miley has a kind and helpful person who treated us all with dignity and respect. He was a good and kind man who made an impression on me for the rest of my
Butch Palmer
September 24, 2021
So Sorry hear of Mr Miley passing I cut his hair for about 26 yrs I will miss him
Peggy Boothe
Work
September 24, 2021
