Richard "Dick" Miley
November 21, 1935 - September 22, 2021
Richard "Dick" Miley, 85, of Roanoke, Va., went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 22, 2021.
Dick graduated from high school in Harrisonburg, Virginia, and in 1957 went on to graduate from Bridgewater College. He earned his master's degree in education in 1975 from Radford University. He was employed through Roanoke County Schools as a Physical Education teacher and a coach for basketball and assistant coach for football at Andrew Lewis High School. He was also the principal for Bent Mountain Elementary School, Assistant Principal for Cave Spring Junior High School, and retired from North Side Junior High School as Assistant Principal.
Dick was an avid sports fan. In his younger days, he played baseball for a farm league in Elkton, Va., and was a star basketball player for Bridgewater College. When he was a coach, he led Andrew Lewis High School's basketball team to a state championship (67 to 66) against George Washington High School in 1968.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Effie Miley of Harrisonburg, Va.; his brothers, Dale Miley (Nan), Guy Miley, and Gar Miley; sister, Ruby Kanagy (Jon); and sister-in-law, Thera Craun.
He is survived by his daughter, Kim Brennan (Pat) of Frederick, Maryland; son, Richard "Rick" Miley (Perri) of Wilmington, N.C.; sister, Ethel Bentch of Harrisonburg, Va.; sister-in-law, Peggy Miley; sister-in-law, Christine Miley of Harrisonburg, Va.; former wife, Elaine Craun Newton of Daleville, Va.; sister-in-law, Marilyn (Charlie) Wilkerson of Roanoke, Va.; brother-in-law, Garland Craun of Bedford, Va.; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and 16 nieces and nephews.
Dick was a member of Peters Creek Church of the Brethren. He had a beautiful voice and loved singing in the church choir. He sang at weddings and funerals over the years.
Dick's life will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Oakey's North Chapel. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2021.