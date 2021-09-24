So sorry to hear of Dick's passing. He is part of my memories of teaching at Northside when he was an assistant principal. He was also part of a group that often met with Ray Jennings and Richard Duncan where laughter was the main part of our "menu." I will remember Dick with love just as I do Ray and Richard. Maybe those three are having a great discussion now--sure hope so. My sincere condolences to his family.

Nancy H Bates September 24, 2021