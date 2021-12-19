Hi Jonathan, Sorry to hear about your Dad. Dick and I went all through Sacred Heart and YHS together. Your Mom was a good friend of my sister Katherine. We played in the band together. Lots of good memories of "Nedved's Superette". This year would be our 65th. YHS reunion. Hope you and Cathlyn are doing well, still in Seattle? Sincerely, Larry Hintgen Class of 1957

