Richard Thurman Nuckols



Richard Thurman Nuckols, 96, of Fairfield, died on Thursday, March 11, 2021. Graveside service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at Green Hill Cemetery, Buena Vista, Va.



Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.



Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 14, 2021.