Richard M. Petty
December 25, 1956 - December 12, 2020
Richard M. "Ricky" Petty, 63, husband of Bonnie Brizendine Petty passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020. He was born in Petersburg, Va., on Christmas day, 1956. He was the son of the late John W. Petty and Jaqueline Turner Petty. He was employed as a facilities manager for Panera Bread for 11 years.
In addition to his loving wife of 28 years, his memory will be cherished by his son, Taylor Brizendine; sister, Sharon Archer (Gary); brothers, Dan Giles, Gary Petty, and Tim Petty; sisters-in-law, Alice Goodin and Becky Riley (Harvey); special niece and nephew, Stacie Petty Amick and Gary Archer Jr.; along with numerous other nieces, nephews and family members whom he loved dearly.
The family would like to say a very special thank you to the Panera Bread family for the love and support shown to them through this time, as well as the Trauma Unit and Palliative Care Unit at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with special recognition to Cody Robinson and Derreck Agee.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Monday, December 14, 2020, from 6 until 9 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd.
