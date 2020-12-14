Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard M. Petty
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Richard M. Petty

December 25, 1956 - December 12, 2020

Richard M. "Ricky" Petty, 63, husband of Bonnie Brizendine Petty passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020. He was born in Petersburg, Va., on Christmas day, 1956. He was the son of the late John W. Petty and Jaqueline Turner Petty. He was employed as a facilities manager for Panera Bread for 11 years.

In addition to his loving wife of 28 years, his memory will be cherished by his son, Taylor Brizendine; sister, Sharon Archer (Gary); brothers, Dan Giles, Gary Petty, and Tim Petty; sisters-in-law, Alice Goodin and Becky Riley (Harvey); special niece and nephew, Stacie Petty Amick and Gary Archer Jr.; along with numerous other nieces, nephews and family members whom he loved dearly.

The family would like to say a very special thank you to the Panera Bread family for the love and support shown to them through this time, as well as the Trauma Unit and Palliative Care Unit at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with special recognition to Cody Robinson and Derreck Agee.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.

The family will receive friends on Monday, December 14, 2020, from 6 until 9 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com

Simpson Funeral Home is serving the family.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Rd.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 14, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
14
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 9:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Dec
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simpson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Teresa Booth
December 14, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results