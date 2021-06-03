Menu
Richard H. Robinson
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Richard H. Robinson

October 10, 1943 - May 25, 2021

Richard Herman Robinson, 77, of Roanoke, Va. passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter H. Robinson and Betty Riley Robinson as well as a brother, James Ronald Robinson.

Richard was born in Leesburg, Va. on October 10, 1943 and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

Left to cherish his memory are a son, Kevin Michael Robinson (Amanda); grandson, Nathan H. Robinson; brother, Robert H. Robinson Sr. (Barbara Jean); special aunt, Marie Gray; numerous nieces and nephews and his beloved dog and best friend, Jaxson.

The family wishes to extend a special thanks to neighbor and friend, Andrew Harrison for his assistance and support.

The family will receive friends at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Simpson Funeral Home and a memorial service will follow at 3 p.m. in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home with the Rev. Wayne Gadman officiating.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to or volunteering for the Roanoke Valley Regional Care Center for Animal Care & Protection.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Rd
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
5
Visitation
2:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Jun
5
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
