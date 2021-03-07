Richard E. Sollinger
November 17, 1927 - March 4, 2021
Richard E. Sollinger, 93, died on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
He was born in Franklin, Pa., to the late Frederick E. and Gladys M. Beers Sollinger. He was raised by his aunt, Minnie Marie Beers, during the Great Depression. He served in the United States Army during World War II. He attended Villanova and Gannon Universities. He worked in the tire industry during his career, retiring from Yokohama. He loved hiking, traveling, reading, jigsaw puzzles, and ice cream.
Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Sollinger; daughters, Kathi Shinn and Therese Gall; sister, Joan Hartzel; and brothers, twin Willard Sollinger and Charles Sollinger.
He is survived by daughters, Monica (Jim) Crawford, Suzanne (Carl) Holt, and Bernadette Askia; sons, Steve Sollinger, Joe Sollinger, David (Debbie) Sollinger, and Eric (Ann) Sollinger; sons-in-law, Bob Shinn and Bill Gall; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A private funeral service will be held for the family, and, per Richard's wishes, cremation will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to a Humane Society or animal shelter of your choice. To leave a message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.