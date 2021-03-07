Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Richard E. Sollinger
FUNERAL HOME
Newcomer Funeral Home - Akron
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH
Richard E. Sollinger

November 17, 1927 - March 4, 2021

Richard E. Sollinger, 93, died on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

He was born in Franklin, Pa., to the late Frederick E. and Gladys M. Beers Sollinger. He was raised by his aunt, Minnie Marie Beers, during the Great Depression. He served in the United States Army during World War II. He attended Villanova and Gannon Universities. He worked in the tire industry during his career, retiring from Yokohama. He loved hiking, traveling, reading, jigsaw puzzles, and ice cream.

Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Sollinger; daughters, Kathi Shinn and Therese Gall; sister, Joan Hartzel; and brothers, twin Willard Sollinger and Charles Sollinger.

He is survived by daughters, Monica (Jim) Crawford, Suzanne (Carl) Holt, and Bernadette Askia; sons, Steve Sollinger, Joe Sollinger, David (Debbie) Sollinger, and Eric (Ann) Sollinger; sons-in-law, Bob Shinn and Bill Gall; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A private funeral service will be held for the family, and, per Richard's wishes, cremation will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Richard's memory may be made to a Humane Society or animal shelter of your choice. To leave a message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.

NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 7, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Newcomer Funeral Home - Akron
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Newcomer Funeral Home - Akron.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our condolences to you and your family during this difficult time
Pierre Zeidan
Coworker
March 11, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Newcomer Funeral Home
March 7, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results