Richard John Wicks
1951 - 2021
BORN
1951
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road
Roanoke, VA
Richard John Wicks

December 17, 1951 - August 23, 2021

Richard John Wicks, 69, of Blue Ridge, Virginia, and formerly of New Jersey, passed away on Monday, August 23, 2021.

Richard worked 27 years at MeadWestvaco Corporation as Technical Sales Service Lead Print Specialist. He travelled worldwide solving problems no one else was able to solve. Richard loved all animals, especially his "Girls," Daphne and Lizzie. His favorite sport was Cricket and English football. He loved to read and enjoyed collecting World War I and World War II artifacts. Richard was a generous man, devoted to his family, and lived to make Joyce happy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Barbara and George Wicks; and brother, Clive Wicks.

Richard is survived by his wife, Joyce K. Wicks; brother, David William Wicks of London England; nieces, Nancy Mugan, husband, Walter, and their sons, Jack and Henry, and Natalie Wicks; nephew, Joel R. Call; aunt, Sylvia Carey; and sisters-in-law, Elaine M. Call and Carole Wicks; and very dear friends, David Watts of London, and Bill Grace of Pittsburgh, Pa.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at Oakey's East Chapel with Pastor Robert Daniel Sr. officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to Angels of Assisi of Roanoke, Va., Harmony Rescue of Rustburg, Va., or to your favorite Animal Rescue would be appreciated. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
16
Visitation
11:00a.m.
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA
Sep
16
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
Oakey's East Chapel
5188 Cloverdale Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey's East Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
