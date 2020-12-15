Menu
Richard Norman "Dicky" Wilson
1956 - 2020
BORN
1956
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Richard "Dicky" Norman Wilson

September 1, 1956 - December 10, 2020

Richard "Dicky" Wilson, 64, of Salem, crossed the finish line on Thursday, December 10, 2020.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem with Pastor Whitey Taylor officiating. Family members and friends may begin gathering one hour prior while adhering to all current health protocol. Dicky will be laid to rest at Sherwood Memorial Park, also in Salem.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.johnmoakey.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
16
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Dec
16
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard, Salem, VA
Funeral services provided by:
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. Dicky was a good friend and always had a smile on his face. He will be missed. Prayers to his wife and family.
Toni R Godfrey
December 17, 2020
Rest in peace Dicky. You are going to be missed.
Annette Howell
December 15, 2020
