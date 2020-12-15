Richard "Dicky" Norman Wilson
September 1, 1956 - December 10, 2020
Richard "Dicky" Wilson, 64, of Salem, crossed the finish line on Thursday, December 10, 2020.
A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, in the John M. Oakey & Son Chapel in Salem with Pastor Whitey Taylor officiating. Family members and friends may begin gathering one hour prior while adhering to all current health protocol. Dicky will be laid to rest at Sherwood Memorial Park, also in Salem.
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 15, 2020.