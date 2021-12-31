Menu
Richard L. Wright
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Richard L. Wright

September 30, 1933 - December 28, 2021

Richard Franklin Wright, 88, husband of Virginia E. Wright, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 28, 2021 following a brief illness. He was born in Roanoke and was the son of the late Wyatt and Elsie Wright. He was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Wright; brother and sister-in-law, Carlton and Jean Wright; sisters and brother-in-law, Audrey Barton and Wiley, and Jerri Harris.

Richard was retired from Norfolk Western and Norfolk Southern Railroad after more than forty years of service. He was a member of Peters Creek Church of the Brethren, where he served on many committees and as a Sunday School teacher for many years.

He will be missed and remembered by his beloved wife of 63 years, Virginia Eakin Wright; son, Mark Wright; special niece, Linda Morris; as well as many other relatives and friends.

The sky will be bluer now because there is a L.A. Dodger in Heaven now.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd., with Pastor John Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial donations be made to the Peters Creek Church of the Brethren, 5333 Cove Road, Roanoke, VA 24019.

The family has requested that those attending the visitation or service kindly wear a mask.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.simpsonfuneral.com

Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory

5160 Peters Creek Rd
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 31, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Jan
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending our heartfelt love and sympathy. Richard was such a guiding light in my faith journey. Heaven has welcomed home another saint! We´re in Florida and so sorry we cannot be with you at Richard´s service. Know God has you wrapped in His loving arms providing His love, comfort, strength and peace during this difficult time. All our love.
Sandra and Clark Vandergrift
Friend
January 2, 2022
