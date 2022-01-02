Richard F. Wright, 88, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Simpson Funeral Home & CRematory is serving the family.
Sending our heartfelt love and sympathy. Richard was such a guiding light in my faith journey. Heaven has welcomed home another saint! We´re in Florida and so sorry we cannot be with you at Richard´s service. Know God has you wrapped in His loving arms providing His love, comfort, strength and peace during this difficult time. All our love.