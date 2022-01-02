Menu
Richard F. Wright
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Richard F. Wright

September 30, 1933 - December 28, 2021

Richard F. Wright, 88, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 in the Chapel of Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Rd. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 2, 2022 from 4 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Simpson Funeral Home & CRematory is serving the family.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Rd
Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 2, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
2
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Jan
3
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Simpson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending our heartfelt love and sympathy. Richard was such a guiding light in my faith journey. Heaven has welcomed home another saint! We´re in Florida and so sorry we cannot be with you at Richard´s service. Know God has you wrapped in His loving arms providing His love, comfort, strength and peace during this difficult time. All our love.
Sandra and Clark Vandergrift
Friend
January 2, 2022
