Rickey Eugene Kelley
Rickey Eugene Kelley, 62, of Fincastle, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, George Kelley; mother, Geraldine Crawford; and his "pop", MacDonald Crawford.
He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Karen Brannan Kelley; son, Josh Kelley; daughter, Amon Kelley; grandchildren, Emma and Silas Kelley; and brother, Tony Kelley and his family.
Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer of Society or charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 27, 2021.