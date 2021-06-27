Menu
Rickey Eugene Kelley
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
Rickey Eugene Kelley

Rickey Eugene Kelley, 62, of Fincastle, passed away on Thursday, June 24, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, George Kelley; mother, Geraldine Crawford; and his "pop", MacDonald Crawford.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Karen Brannan Kelley; son, Josh Kelley; daughter, Amon Kelley; grandchildren, Emma and Silas Kelley; and brother, Tony Kelley and his family.

Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Cancer of Society or charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 27, 2021.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My thoughts and prayers are with the family in the time of losing a loved one.
Patricia McFalls
June 29, 2021
Karen, we are so sorry to learn about Rickey. Our love, thoughts and prayers are with you all. May God bless you and comfort you. I love you all!
Tammy and Jody Howell
June 27, 2021
I am very sorry to hear about Ricky . I will always remember us growing up together and i send my love and prayers and thoughts.
Gary Brizendine
June 27, 2021
Karen and family, Mike and I are so sorry for your loss. May God bless each of you comfort and peace today and in the days ahead.
Mike and Sharon Breeding
June 27, 2021
