Ricky Leon Moore



September 29, 1959 - December 9, 2020



Ricky Leon Moore, 61, of Roanoke went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He was preceded by his parents, Jesse J. and Edith Moore; and brothers, Bobby and James (Beaver) Moore.



Ricky was an avid outdoorsman with a special love of hunting and fishing. In addition to his love of the outdoors, he loved to spend time with his three granddaughters and his special grandpup, Foxy.



Surviving are his loving wife, Teresa Moore; son, Mitchell Moore; daughter, Lauren Moore; granddaughters, Anya, Blayne, and Cadence Moore; brother, Jesse (Lesa) Moore and a special sister, Sandra Moore.



The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. 366-0707



Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory



5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, VA 24019



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 11, 2020.