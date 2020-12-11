Menu
Ricky Leon Moore
1959 - 2020
BORN
1959
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Ricky Leon Moore

September 29, 1959 - December 9, 2020

Ricky Leon Moore, 61, of Roanoke went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. He was preceded by his parents, Jesse J. and Edith Moore; and brothers, Bobby and James (Beaver) Moore.

Ricky was an avid outdoorsman with a special love of hunting and fishing. In addition to his love of the outdoors, he loved to spend time with his three granddaughters and his special grandpup, Foxy.

Surviving are his loving wife, Teresa Moore; son, Mitchell Moore; daughter, Lauren Moore; granddaughters, Anya, Blayne, and Cadence Moore; brother, Jesse (Lesa) Moore and a special sister, Sandra Moore.

The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road. 366-0707

Simpson Funeral Home & Crematory

5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, VA 24019
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
