Ricky Herbert Sink
1952 - 2022
BORN
1952
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street
Rocky Mount, VA
Ricky Herbert Sink

December 21, 1952 - January 10, 2022

Ricky Herbert Sink, age 69, of Wirtz, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, January 10, 2022. He was born on December 21, 1952, to Jimmie C. Sink and Maxine Sigmon Sink.

He was a loving husband, Daddy, and grandfather, known as "Pa" to his granddaughters. He was also a volunteer and lifetime member of Red Valley Rescue Squad. You could often find him at his favorite hangout, the Buzz Inn in Burnt Chimney.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Shively Sink; father, Jimmie C. Sink, and many other family members. Surviving are his loving and devoted daughters, Kimberly Dawn Cooper and husband, Doug, and Jamie Leigh Pugh and husband, Zachary; his pride and joy granddaughters, Anna Marie and Emma Nicole Cooper, Greenleigh Ann, Bristol Marie, and Aspyn Nicole Pugh; his mother, Maxine Sink; two sisters, Bonnie Holland (Doug) and Susan Crowe (Wallace); brother, Mike Sink (BJ); one niece, several nephews, and many family and friends.

Private services with family will be held at a later date. His family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Flora Funeral Service and Cremation Center, Rocky Mount.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jan. 11, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
665 South Main Street P.O. Box 763, Rocky Mount, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Flora Funeral Service - Rocky Mount
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of this sad news. My thoughts and prayers to the family. May God bless you all in this time of sorrow.
Debra Hopkins
Other
January 21, 2022
