Rita Diane McKinnon Atkins
1955 - 2021
BORN
1955
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s North Chapel
6732 Peters Creek Rd.
Roanoke, VA
Rita Diane McKinnon Atkins

February 3, 1955 - October 6, 2021

Rita Diane (McKinnon) Atkins of Roanoke, Virginia, devoted wife and loving mother and grandmother, met her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, October 6, 2021, at the age of 66.

Diane was born on February 3,1955, to Raymond and Laura Mae McKinnon in Gaithersburg, Md. She fervently loved Jesus and spent her days serving Him. She trusted Christ as Savior as a young child. She was a member of Shenandoah Baptist Church since 1983. She faithfully served in many areas of ministry there which brought her such joy.

She is survived by her faithful husband of 46 years, Gerald Atkins of Roanoke, Va; her daughter, Jennifer Atkins of Roanoke, Va.; her son and daughter-in-law, Jonathan and Emily Atkins of Roanoke, Va.; and her two precious grandchildren, Austin and Natalie Atkins; as well as her brother, Bill McKinnon and wife, Dot, of Christiansburg, Va.; her sister, Cheryl Dobson and husband, Craig, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; her brother, Steve McKinnon and wife, Tammy, of Abingdon, Va.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she dearly loved.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Raymond and Laura Mae McKinnon; niece, Amy Lawler; nephew, Chad Dobson; great-niece, Kayla Dobson; and a grandchild born into Heaven.

Visitation will be held from 3 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at Shenandoah Baptist Church. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, October 11, 2021, at Shenandoah Baptist Church with Pastor Rob Gribbin officiating. Interment will follow at Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the missions' fund at Shenandoah Baptist Church located at 6520 Williamson Road in Roanoke, VA. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

As we look back over Diane's life, the family would like to thank you for being loving family and faithful friends. We grieve but not without hope in her homegoing. For Diane, absence from the body is presence with the Lord.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Shenandoah Baptist Church
6520 Williamson Road, Roanoke, VA
Oct
11
Service
11:00a.m.
Shenandoah Baptist Church
6520 Williamson Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s North Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Praise the Lord for this great Christian Lady & and her Husband.
David & Hannah Slocum
Other
October 10, 2021
