Rita took care of my mom- Betty Blades- for 8 years after her stroke. She was a life-saver for us and for my mom, loving her, taking her shopping, to appointments and being her friend and companion. I'm so sorry I lost touch with Rita. I called her when mom died almost 4 years ago, but I'm not sure she was well then. Prayers for your family from all of mine.

Debbie Reid September 17, 2021