Rita Sparks Gilley
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Rita Sparks Gilley

November 7, 1935 - September 14, 2021

Rita Sparks Gilley, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Charlie Gilley; parents, Jeter and Thelma Sparks; daughter, Rebecca Lynn Gilley; grandson, Christopher Mark Gilley; and 3 brothers and a sister.

Rita is survived by her son, Charles Mark Gilley (Denise); grandson, Matthew Gilley (Allie); great-grandchildren, Savannah Gilley and Levi Gilley; sister, Em Richmond; sister-in-law, Peggy Teeter (Norm); and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held at Mays Memorial United Methodist Church, 1121 Oddfellows Road, Vinton, VA 24179 on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church listed above.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
19
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mays Memorial United Methodist Church
1121 Oddfellows Road, Vinton, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry to hear about your mom. She was one of a kind, a good friend to my mom. I´m sure if there is a bridge club in heaven, she, my mom, Olga, and the rest of the gang are having a good time! Lots of great memories!
Toni Creasy Thomas
September 17, 2021
Rita took care of my mom- Betty Blades- for 8 years after her stroke. She was a life-saver for us and for my mom, loving her, taking her shopping, to appointments and being her friend and companion. I'm so sorry I lost touch with Rita. I called her when mom died almost 4 years ago, but I'm not sure she was well then. Prayers for your family from all of mine.
Debbie Reid
September 17, 2021
