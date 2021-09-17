Rita Sparks Gilley, 85, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Charlie Gilley; parents, Jeter and Thelma Sparks; daughter, Rebecca Lynn Gilley; grandson, Christopher Mark Gilley; and 3 brothers and a sister.
Rita is survived by her son, Charles Mark Gilley (Denise); grandson, Matthew Gilley (Allie); great-grandchildren, Savannah Gilley and Levi Gilley; sister, Em Richmond; sister-in-law, Peggy Teeter (Norm); and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be held at Mays Memorial United Methodist Church, 1121 Oddfellows Road, Vinton, VA 24179 on Sunday, September 19, 2021 at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the church listed above.
So sorry to hear about your mom. She was one of a kind, a good friend to my mom. I´m sure if there is a bridge club in heaven, she, my mom, Olga, and the rest
of the gang are having a good time! Lots of great memories!
Toni Creasy Thomas
September 17, 2021
Rita took care of my mom- Betty Blades- for 8 years after her stroke. She was a life-saver for us and for my mom, loving her, taking her shopping, to appointments and being her friend and companion. I'm so sorry I lost touch with Rita. I called her when mom died almost 4 years ago, but I'm not sure she was well then. Prayers for your family from all of mine.