Rita Kay Johnson Olson
February 23, 1947 - November 20, 2020
Rita Kay Johnson Olson, 73, returned to her heavenly home on Friday, November 20, 2020, after a long battle with Frontotemporal Dementia (FTD). Rita was fiercely devoted to her faith, family and community. Her faith in God carried her with amazing grace throughout her life.
Rita was born on February 23, 1947, to the late Luther Vernon Johnson and Kathryn Kerr Walker Johnson in Alamance County, N.C. She was immersed in the Methodist community from an early age and it was her way of life. Rita graduated Cum Laude from Methodist College in Fayetteville, N.C. in 1969 with a degree in religion and worked as a social worker for the state of Virginia for 26 years.
Rita is survived by her three children, Graham Olson (Jackie), Ward Olson, Erin Olson Nichols (Mike); four grandchildren, Kayla Olson, Logan Olson, Jack Nichols, and Andrew Nichols; her sister, Elaine Snyder (Bob); sister-in-law, Phyllis Johnson; and beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family, including her church family at First United Methodist Church in Salem, Va. She is preceded in death by her brother, Dale Johnson and her parents.
A memorial service will be held at First United Methodist Church at a later date. If you would like to be notified when the memorial service is scheduled please email [email protected]
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to the children's outreach program in Roanoke, Va. where Rita volunteered her time. Please mail donations to Kids Soar 305 Mountain Ave SW Roanoke, VA 24016 or make an online donation at www.kidsoar.org/give
. Arrangements by Simpson Funeral Home. (540)366-0707.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 22, 2020.