Rita Diane Richardson



August 23, 1963 - September 21, 2021



Rita Diane Richardson, 58, of Roanoke, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Billy and Betty Trail; and nephew, Michael Trail.



Rita is survived by her daughters, Jessica Richardson and Samantha Richardson; grandchildren, Leelee and JJ; brothers, Andy Trail (Wendy) and George Trail (Abbie); best friend, Gina Whitt (Mark); and numerous nieces and nephews.



Simpson Funeral home



5160 PETERS CREEK ROAD, NW



Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 24, 2021.