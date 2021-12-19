Rita Walters Williams



Rita Walters Williams was carried to heaven on the arms of angels, on July 13, 2021. She is surely enjoying a grand Christmas celebration and if she has her way, Jesus will be feasting on homemade apple cake and boiled custard. Hopefully, God will be successful in making her sit down after days of cooking and wrapping – something that we were never able to accomplish.



Her eyes must be sparkling as she celebrates with loved ones who traveled before her. She is probably seated with parents, Laura and Earnest Walters, and precious Iva and Jack LaPrad. Her beautiful sister, Edith Hobbs, may be prodding her to eat more, while brother, Garland Walters, shows off woodshop creations. Her hard working brother-in-law, Woody, probably asks for seconds as Nikki licks the crumbs. Her grandparents, Bessie and Marcus Hill may be providing lively fodder for conversation as her uncles exclaim, "Oh, mother"! Her husband, Robert Williams, is lighting the table with his pure sweet smile, while first husband, Richard Viar, plays with the drummer boys. Her GE and ITT friends are reminiscing over strike lines and topics beyond our understanding, but they are united as much more than friends now. They are brothers and sisters in a paradise beyond our comprehension.



Rita was called home after a valiant struggle with pancreatic cancer. She emerged the victor because she did not let cancer take the things most precious to her. The illness brought new depth to her social interactions, her flowers were brighter, and sunny days were never wasted. As she neared the finish line, anticipation for meeting her Lord face-to-face brought energy to her soul.



Struggles were nothing new to Rita. In 1966, amidst limited opportunities, she bought a jazzy Chevy Nova and started a 30-year career with ITT and GE. She was determined that children; Kathy (Scott) Shrewsbury, Rick (Tina) Viar, and Teresa (Chris) Sowers; would have a life of opportunities, security, and love. She blew those goals out of the water every single morning with hot breakfast on a nicely set table, and every evening was the same. The best part was always her magical iced tea and sitting together around the table. After her children left the nest, she and Bob joined the K&W crowd, where they enjoyed seeing friends and avoiding dirty dishes. She had already washed a lifetime's worth of them.



Rita appreciated beauty, even as a young girl dressing up and sneaking to a beautiful wedding at Fort Lewis Baptist Church. As an adult, she enjoyed Sundays at Airlee Court Baptist Church, and preparing crisp outifts the night before. During worship, her concentration was sometimes interrupted by little hands smacking each other behind her back, but "the look" took care of that, and everyone was rewarded with a savory beef roast dinner afterwards. Thanks to her dedication, her children's lives were changed forever on those church benches.



School years started with a huge box of 15 outfits from Sears Roebuck. Afterwards, the children saw Mr. Young at Hofheimers for new shoes, and school supplies were purchased at Woolco. On that first morning, she must have felt very accomplished. She was. Rita was savvy with a dollar and knew the importance of saving and investing; however, she never held back from spoiling her grandchildren with clothes, toys, tuition, cars, jewelry, and other such things that are "necessary" for all grandchildren, including Teresa (Ted) Cuddy, Jeremy Viar, Mary (David) Lugar, Nathan Viar, Barret Sowers (Ginni Baker), and Kathlyn Sowers (Christopher Allen). Each generation grew grander with Justin Lugar, Landon Wheeler, Declan and Larkin Viar.



Rita was blessed with bonus family, whom she both admired and loved. She treasured Randy (Bobbie) Williams' dancing eyes and Jeff Williams' gentle soul. Grandchildren, Crystal Williams and Jamie (Jameson) Gurley, along with Matt (TJ), Clay (Linda), and Brittany Williams brought pure joy. The precious great grands included Ryan, Zac and Nic Chittum; Canaan and Carter Williams; Lexie Marie Williams; Nevaeh and Jaxson; and the adorable "Gurley Guys". Marie Oracko held a special place in Rita's heart.



Rita loved to play in dirt, and talk about trees, flowers, and vegetables. She abhored pesticides and would rather have a yard of dandelions than to endanger wildlife. She was a modern day Snow White, feeding neighborhood animals, and was known to let the neighborhood kitty inside on cold days. In the month before she left, flocks of cardinals appropriately stood watch in the trees outside her sunny window.



Rita could whip up anything on her sewing machine and even hand smocked beautiful dresses. She often burned the midnight oil with special projects. More recently, she burned the midnight oil on her computer. She was tech savvy, becoming the family researcher, and leaving detailed notebooks filled with instructions for doing everything better! She possessed a wisdom that went far beyond books.



Though Rita's illness limited visitation, she reminisced daily. She yearned to visit her sister-in-law, Opal Walters, and nephews, Mark Walters and Jack Hobbs; along with cherished aunts, Alma Hill, and Sylvia Lemon. Her best friend, Bonnie Nicholson, was always the source of endless laughter.



She dearly loved her numerous cousins and friends. One such friend is Karla Bower, who faithfully encouraged Rita throughout her journey. Though she knew hardship at times, Rita was much like a lucky red headed penny. As proof of this, the best neighbors and friends on the entire planet, Gene and Tracy Brady, happened to live right next door to her.



Though she yearned to visit many faces, Rita understood the power of God's calling, knowing she would see them in "an even better place". Before being whisked away, Rita voiced two requests - firstly, she said that she was looking forward to seeing everyone, but to please take our time arriving. Secondly, "be happy, happy, happy"! Life is good and this is not the end of it.



Rita's family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Christine Mellon and Staff on the 10th floor Palliative Care Unit of Carilion Roanoke Memorial, who provided comfort and dignity beyond words. The family's gratitude is forever more. Thank you for seeing that Rita never walked alone.



Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 19, 2021.