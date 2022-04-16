Robert "Bobby" Jordan Berkstresser



Robert "Bobby" Jordan Berkstresser, 71, of Lexington, went home into the arms of his Lord and Savior on April 14, 2022.



Bobby was born on August 28, 1950, to the late Helen and Raymond Berkstresser. He was preceded in death by siblings, Barbara Ponton and Etta and Eddie Berkstresser.



He was a member of Marlbrook Baptist Church.



He enjoyed golfing and playing cards with Robert Humphries, David Moore, and Jerry Swisher. He enjoyed therapeutic time on his excavating equipment, supporting and spending time with his grandchildren, VT football, and taking pride in his landscaping.



He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Sue; three children, Jordan of Lexington, Kevin and his wife, Bobbie Lynn, of Vesuvius, and Corey and his wife, Chastity, of Lexington; grandchildren, Kamren, Jackson, Cole, and Cadrian; siblings, Lee (Bonnie) Berkstresser of Lynchburg, and Ray (Linda) Berkstresser of Glasgow; mother-in-law, Virginia Vess; numerous nieces and nephews, and many, many friends.



Bobby attended Danville Community College while working at Westinghouse and working part time for Herb Carwell at Midway Machine. His dream of owning his own business came to life in 1975, when he and his cousin, Dick Cash, opened Auto Parts and Supply in 1975. His golden eye for business continued to prosper with the purchase of Lee Hi Travel Plaza in 1981 and White's Travel Center in 2010. He began his truck stop business with only 8 employees. Over 400 people are employed within those businesses now, and White's is the largest travel center on the east coast.



Bobby served his community well throughout the years, volunteering his time and expertise, as well as supporting local organizations. He never hesitated to give back to the community he grew up in and support local fire departments, charities, schools, Habitat for Humanity, and United Way. He served on the board for the Bank of Botetourt, Rockbridge YMCA, Rockbridge United Way, Rockbridge County Board of Supervisors, former Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital, RALS, Rockbridge Republican Committee, and NATSO. He won the NATSO Hall of Fame Award in 2018 for participation in his community and industry bringing honor and pride for the travel plaza and truck stop corporation.



The family will receive friends at Harrison's Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, from 5 until 7 p.m. Funeral services will follow on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Harrison's. Burial will follow at Mt. Carmel Presbyterian Church.



The family would like to extend gratitude to Dr. Marsh and the team of medical professionals at Augusta Health who took care of Bobby during his illness.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marlbrook Baptist Church (Shenandoah Christian Academy) 6926 N. Lee Highway, Raphine, Va.



Arrangements by Harrison Funeral Home & Crematory, Lexington, Va.



Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 16, 2022.