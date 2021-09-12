Robert Crouch
March 28, 1948 - September 8, 2021
Robert Paul "Bob" Crouch Jr., of Mechanicsville, died peacefully on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 with his family by his side. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Paul Crouch Sr.; and is survived by his wife of 48 years, Clara Johnson Crouch; a daughter, Emily Crouch Vitan and her husband, Nathan; three beloved grandchildren, Henry, Ellie and Theo; his mother, Rosa Deal Crouch; and one brother, Douglas A. Crouch. Arrangements for a memorial service will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross at redcross.org
or Bon Secours Community Hospice House at bsvaf.org
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 12, 2021.