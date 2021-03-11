I'm so very sorry to just now hear of Bob's passing. My father, Claude, was his cousin and always so happy to see him and Lucille whenever he could. Here is a picture of the two of them with my father and my mother, Ruby, at her 90th birthday party five years ago. Bob was such a kind, likable man and will be truly missed. My deepest sympathies to his loved ones.

Cathy Cruise Family July 24, 2021