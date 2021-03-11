Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Hall Cruise
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Robert Hall Cruise

March 12, 1931 - March 9, 2021

Robert "Bob" Hall Cruise passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

Bob was born on March 12, 1931 in Staunton, Virginia to Guy and Stella Cruise. Bob grew up in Pulaski, Virginia and graduated from Virginia Tech in 1953 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering. He later earned an MBA from Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey. He served honorably in the U.S. Army following graduation from Virginia Tech. He began his post-military career with the Pennsylvania Railroad. Bob enjoyed a 31 year career with Hercules, Incorporated serving in management positions in Radford, Va., Kenvil, N.J., Parlin, N.J., Wilmington, Del., and Salt Lake City, Utah. He capped his career as President of Hercules' subsidiary Global Environmental Solutions.

Bob married Mary ("Lucille") Allen of Radford, Virginia and together they raised their four children in Radford, and later in Succasunna, N.J. Following Bob's retirement in 1992, Bob and Lucille moved back to Virginia and enjoyed traveling, spending time with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bob participated actively in various churches everywhere they lived, but always maintained a close connection to his home church, First Baptist Church of Radford. Bob loved music and was blessed with the talent of playing by ear. He enjoyed playing piano for his church, his family, his friends, in various bands, and in local nursing homes. He was also an enthusiastic VA Tech supporter.

Bob is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary "Lucille" Cruise; daughter, Jill Carolan (Paul), son, Mark Cruise (Kelly), son, Scott Cruise (Martine), and daughter, Jan Mckee (Gene); 12 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his parents, Guy and Stella Cruise.

A celebration of life will be held at First Baptist Church of Radford at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 13, 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to First Baptist Church of Radford (fbcradford.org/give).

The Cruise family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory in Radford. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
First Baptist Church of Radford
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
20 Entries
I'm so very sorry to just now hear of Bob's passing. My father, Claude, was his cousin and always so happy to see him and Lucille whenever he could. Here is a picture of the two of them with my father and my mother, Ruby, at her 90th birthday party five years ago. Bob was such a kind, likable man and will be truly missed. My deepest sympathies to his loved ones.
Cathy Cruise
Family
July 24, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Tom Hylton
Friend
March 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Becky and Eddie send you our love and sympathy at this time of grief. We will miss seeing Bob whenever we are able to assemble again at the Branscomb family reunion.
Becky Leonard
March 15, 2021
I loved to hear Mr. Bob play the piano. I will also remember his ready smile and positive attitude. He will always be remembered as a valued member of First Baptist. I know I will see him again. Heaven is a happier place with Mr. Bob playing the piano for his Lord and Savior.
Ruth Wilson
Friend
March 13, 2021
Jill & Paul, I was sorry to hear of the loss of your father. I'm praying for you & the rest of your family to be able to have good memories help you through the sad days without him.
Diane Dellicker
Acquaintance
March 13, 2021
Jan Mckee
Daughter
March 12, 2021
Jan Mckee
Daughter
March 12, 2021
Jan Mckee
Daughter
March 12, 2021
Jan Mckee
Daughter
March 12, 2021
Jan Mckee
Daughter
March 12, 2021
Jan Mckee
Daughter
March 12, 2021
Jan Mckee
Daughter
March 12, 2021
Jan Mckee
Daughter
March 12, 2021
Jan Mckee
Daughter
March 12, 2021
Jan Mckee
Daughter
March 12, 2021
Jan Mckee
Daughter
March 12, 2021
I hope you are having an amazing Birthday in Heaven! I love you Daddy!
Jan Mckee
Daughter
March 12, 2021
Bob at the piano
Jill Carolan
Daughter
March 10, 2021
I am so sorry to hear this sad news. Bob was a beloved member of the Hall Family. Sending love, prayers, and my deepest sympathy to Lucille, Jill, Mark, Scott, Jan and families. Thinking about you all with Love. Janet (Hall)
Janet Hall
Family
March 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 20 of 20 results