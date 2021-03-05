We will miss both of your parents. We knew your mom as a soccer mom when Jeff and our son Dave played on the same team. We will miss your dad's dedication to his beautiful yard. It was always a treat to pass the house and see what new and glorious landscape emerged each year. This past year we especially enjoyed the lights on the corner of Palmer and Park, what a happy signal to our community and neighborhood during this past difficult year. Your dad certainly had a life well lived and much appreciated. Our condolences to the family

John and Karen Novak April 26, 2021