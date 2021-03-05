Menu
Robert William Dellers
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
150 Country Club Dr SW
Blacksburg, VA
Robert William Dellers

March 1, 2021

Dr. Robert William Dellers of Blacksburg, Virginia died on Monday, March 1, 2021 at the age of 91 years, 11 months and one day. Bob was predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Marjorie.

He is survived by his children, Elizabeth A. Dellers of Nazareth, Pa., Stephen R. Dellers of Gambrills, Md., Linda D. Dahl of Gainesville, Fla., Suzanne D. Baxley of Houston, Texas, Jeffrey W. Dellers of Houston, Texas, Nancy D. Cumins of Roanoke, Va., 11 grandchildren and a great-grandson.

Bob was born and raised in New York City, an only child of Swiss immigrant parents. He earned his DVM at Cornell University School of Veterinary Medicine in 1954 and later went on to earn his PhD in virology, also from Cornell University. Throughout his career, Bob worked at Cornell University, Virginia Tech and finally at the Wisconsin Veterinary Diagnostics Laboratory in Madison, Wis. After retirement he returned to Blacksburg.

Affectionately known as Pooch by those who loved him, he was a man known for his attention to detail and his many passions. He will be most remembered for his sense of humor, love of cats and lighthouses, and countless hours spent puttering in his yard, most recently planting conifers.

A private memorial service will be held with the family at a later date.

A special thank you to Marcia and Medi Home Health and Hospice for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Medi Home Health and Hospice of Pulaski, the Alzheimer's Association, or your local public radio station.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 5, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
McCoy Funeral Home - Blacksburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We will miss both of your parents. We knew your mom as a soccer mom when Jeff and our son Dave played on the same team. We will miss your dad's dedication to his beautiful yard. It was always a treat to pass the house and see what new and glorious landscape emerged each year. This past year we especially enjoyed the lights on the corner of Palmer and Park, what a happy signal to our community and neighborhood during this past difficult year. Your dad certainly had a life well lived and much appreciated. Our condolences to the family
John and Karen Novak
April 26, 2021
Dr. Dellers was a longtime supporter of WVTF Public Radio. I didn't know him well but I loved talking to him about his donor bricks. I still have some to fill. We would like to do a day sponsorship in his honor and glad to include information about the community organizations he supported. We will include a memorial donor brick to him this year. Feel free to email me to discuss when you are ready. Brian Black. WVTF Public Radio. [email protected]
Brian Black
Acquaintance
March 6, 2021
