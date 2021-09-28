Robert Luther Dobson Jr.
June 10, 1960 - September 24, 2021
Robert Luther Dobson Jr., 61, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021.
The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Dr. Rev. Lee E. Suggs Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in Schaeffer Community Cemetery in Christiansburg.
The Dobson family is in the care of the Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory of Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 28, 2021.