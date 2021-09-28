Menu
Robert Luther Dobson Jr.
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Robert Luther Dobson Jr.

June 10, 1960 - September 24, 2021

Robert Luther Dobson Jr., 61, passed away Friday, September 24, 2021.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Dr. Rev. Lee E. Suggs Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in Schaeffer Community Cemetery in Christiansburg.

The Dobson family is in the care of the Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory of Radford, Virginia. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Oct
2
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St., Radford, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
15 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. May the God of peace provide comfort to Robbie’s loved ones during your period of loss. Phyllis Thompson Wright daughter of Barbara Reynolds Burton.
Phyllis Wright
Acquaintance
October 2, 2021
We are sharing in your sadness and sending prayers and hugs as we remember Robbie. The Ford/ Jamison /carter family Liz,Maurice, Nish, Mrs Ford
Liz Matthews
Friend
October 1, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the family our hearts and prayers for strength and courage during these difficult times
Randy and Alice Reeves
Acquaintance
October 1, 2021
Sending up my prayers for the family.
Shirley Akers
Friend
October 1, 2021
Little Robbie I’m so very sorry! Your dad was a wonderful man, who I was fortunate enough to get to know and help him on a few occasions. No doubt he’s resting peacefully in the eternal home of our Lord. Grief can be so hard on us and we all process it differently but our special memories help us cope. Hold tight to the memories. Thinking of you with my sincerest and deepest condolences and prayers.
Janet Tolley
Acquaintance
September 29, 2021
God bless you and yours condolences.. robbie was a great soul to know one of the best patients to take care of..
Alexis Mandakis
Coworker
September 28, 2021
Robert was a patient of mine at Lewis Gale until I retired in Jan 2019. After that I saw him with the Resident physicians until he died. He was a very courageous man to endure what he had to go through after his accident. He always seemed to be in good spirits. He gave us all courage just to see him. May he rest in peace.
Garry Glontz MD
Acquaintance
September 28, 2021
My prayers are with you family during this time. Take comfort in knowing God makes no mistake.
Paula Jones
Friend
September 28, 2021
God bless you and your Family
Rick Linkous
Classmate
September 28, 2021
My Thoughts and Prayers are to the Family.
Jackie Ratcliffe
Friend
September 28, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Teddy Sherman
September 27, 2021
Sending heartfelt prayers of comfort to Robbies Family
Sharon Snapp-Snyder
Classmate
September 27, 2021
I'm sorry for your loss.Praying for God to comfort your family
Deborah Calloway
Acquaintance
September 27, 2021
I'm sending my prayers and condolences to family and friends ❤ May God continues to be with you more than ever before. I will always love yall forever.
Nicole Johnson
Friend
September 27, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We send heartfelt condolences and prayers to the entire family and friends. Rest in Paradise Robbie. ❤
Theodore & Phuong Page
Friend
September 27, 2021
