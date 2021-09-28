Little Robbie I’m so very sorry! Your dad was a wonderful man, who I was fortunate enough to get to know and help him on a few occasions. No doubt he’s resting peacefully in the eternal home of our Lord. Grief can be so hard on us and we all process it differently but our special memories help us cope. Hold tight to the memories. Thinking of you with my sincerest and deepest condolences and prayers.

Janet Tolley Acquaintance September 29, 2021