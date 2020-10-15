WEST
Robert Emmitt
September 6, 1926
October 13, 2020
Robert Emmitt West, 94, of Salem, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the Virginia Veterans Care Center, in Roanoke.
He was born on September 6, 1926, in Campbell Co., Va., to the late Fielding Cage and Mary Burton West. Robert proudly served our country in the United States Army during WWII. He was a member of Salem Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and a member of the church choir. You could also find him cooking his fellow members a meal from time to time, as he loved his church family. Robert also enjoyed the outdoors, even if only enjoying a swing on the front porch. He was a very humble man and honestly never met a stranger. He could strike up a conversation with just about anyone. He enjoyed ice-cream and was certainly known to tell a good joke on occasion. However, he will be remembered most for the love he had for his family. Especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They were the light of his life.
In addition to his parents, Robert was preceded in death by his loving wife of 50 plus years, Gladys West; a son, David Carroll West; and 8 siblings.
Family remaining to cherish his memory includes his son, Robert Lennox West of North Ridgeville, OH; grandson's, Lennox C. West of North Ridgeville, OH, and Jerry West (Kristi) of Weyers Cave, Va.; great-grandchildren, Makenzie and Hayden West; daughter-in-law, Sharon J. West of Salem; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home in Salem, from 5 until 7 p.m.
Funeral services to honor Robert's life will be conducted on Friday, October 16, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home chapel, with Pastor Everett Kier officiating.
Interment will follow in Cedar Lawn Memorial Park in Roanoke, where military honors will be rendered.
Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the Salem Baptist Church in Roberts's memory.
The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff at Virginia Veterans Care Center, for the tremendous love and care given to Robert during his stay.
Expressions of sympathy may be expressed by visiting www.johnmoakey.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 15, 2020.