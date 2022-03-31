Robert "Bobby" Winifred Falls
Robert "Bobby" Winifred Falls, 87, of Buchanan, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Berta Fitzgerald Falls; special aunt, Edith Fitzgerald; sister, Geraldine Vines and husband, Harold; brothers, Pete Falls and wife, Meta, and Harold Falls and wife, Jackie.
Bobby owned and operated the Buchanan Hardware then the Buchanan Family Furniture Store for many years. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, was a Mason, and enjoyed hunting with his sons and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Barbara Falls; daughter and son-in-law, Angie and David Bryan; sons and daughters-in-law, Dennis Falls, Tim and Mary Falls, and Lynn and Kerry Falls; grandchildren, Dylan and Casey Bryan, Colton Bryan and fiancée, Brittani, Taylor and Nicole Bryan, Nicholas Falls and fiancée, Hannah, Anna Falls, and Marissa Falls; great-granddaughter, Joella Bryan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 12 noon with services at 12 noon on Monday, April 4, 2022, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home with the Rev. Leonard Southern officiating. Interment will follow in Lithia Baptist Church Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the Lithia United Methodist Church, 21 Delong Lane, or the Lithia Baptist Church, P.O. Box 698, Buchanan, VA 24066.
Online condolences can be made at botetourtfuneralhome.com
or 540-254-3000.
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 31, 2022.