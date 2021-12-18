Menu
Robert Delmar "Jay" Finch Jr.
1966 - 2021
Robert Delmar "Jay" Finch Jr.

March 17, 1966 - December 15, 2021

It is with extreme sadness that the family of Robert Delmar "Jay" Finch Jr., 55, of Roanoke, Virginia, announces his unexpected passing on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, after a short illness. Jay's loud laugh, love of people, and brilliant humor made him a joy to be around, and he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.

The oldest of three brothers, Jay was born on March 17, 1966, to Dr. Robert "Bob" Delmar Finch and Kay Francis Banks Finch, in Nashville, Tennessee. He grew up in Martinsville, Virginia. After graduating from Martinsville High School in 1984, Jay attended James Madison University and graduated Magna Cum Laude in 1988. He attended T.C. Williams Law School at the University of Richmond and graduated in 1992. After practicing law in Richmond for several years, Jay accepted a job in Roanoke as a public defender. In 2002, Jay became a founding member of the Southwest Virginia Capital Defender's Office. He served the public for two decades as Chief Deputy Capital Defender until very recently when capital punishment was abolished in Virginia. Jay was a well-respected and accomplished lawyer, and he served as a mentor to many younger lawyers over the years.

Jay was a kind, compassionate person who treated everyone with respect. He had the rare ability to make everyone around him feel important. He was a "big brother" to many and made friends everywhere he went.

He was a storyteller, a musician, an explorer, and a lover of rock 'n' roll. Most importantly, however, Jay was an adoring husband to his wife, Amy, and a devoted father to his son, Evin. Jay and Amy were married on October 6, 2001. They recently celebrated twenty years of happy marriage. On their twentieth anniversary, Jay said it best when he wrote, "To the most beautiful wife and mother in the world! It's gone by too fast! She's not mom to just one boy but sometimes two! Love you!"

They welcomed their son, Evin, on November 16, 2009. Evin was the joy of Jay's life. Jay loved being a father to Evin. He took Evin on countless adventures with him from the time he was born. Jay was extremely proud of Evin and the bright, funny and kind young man Evin is becoming.

Jay was always willing to try new things. He loved music and hiking and was forever curious about the world. Jay's unparalleled storytelling abilities and fantastic sense of humor made him a particularly magnetic and fun person to be around. One of Jay's close friends described him as follows, "Jay told the best tales, and told them so well that you believed every word and hung on waiting for the next twist or turn. He would grin that big grin and swear to their authenticity. He had an answer for everything. If he didn't, he made it up, got you wrapped in, thoroughly convinced it was true and then told you he was kidding."

Jay greatly valued family. On many occasions, he would organize trips for his entire extended family to celebrate holidays or just as an excuse to get everyone together. Whether it was to "the best barbecue place I've ever been to in my life," or a trip to West Virginia, he was always taking his nieces, nephews, and family friends on exciting adventures. He loved his parents and visited them often. Jay and his wife, Amy, enjoyed traveling all around the world. His spirit and enthusiasm for life were contagious.

Jay and his brothers, George and Brad, were very close, and they spent a great deal of time together. The brothers went on many adventurous camping and canoeing trips together. They traveled to Europe together, hiked the mountains of Virginia together, and enjoyed live music together. Most importantly, they got their children together often and fostered close and loving relationships between the cousins. Jay will forever live in the hearts of all of his family and friends.

Jay is survived by his wife, Amy Perry Finch, and their son, Evin Robert Finch. He was preceded in death by his father, Robert Delmar Finch. He is survived by his mother, Kay Banks Finch; his brothers, George Finch and Brad Finch; his nieces and nephews, all of whom he loved like his own; and by his in-laws, aunts, uncles, and cousins and by an incredible number of close friends who are too numerous to name.

A Celebration of Jay's Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 20, 2021, at Second Presbyterian Church in Roanoke, Virginia followed by a reception at the same location. The service will be live-streamed and can be viewed on the church's website or YouTube channel.

In lieu of flowers, the family invites friends to make contributions to the Mountain Avenue Fund at Second Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 18, 2021.
Dec
20
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Second Presbyterian Church
Roanoke, VA
I remember Jay from his time in Richmond in the early 1990s. He was friends with my next door neighbors - "the sisters next door." He impressed me as someone who would help if he could, and even in small ways did for me. Those small ways added up to show he really did have a big heart.
Brent Hosier
January 12, 2022
This is a very touching and wonderful tribute to Jay. I knew him from the VA Capital Defense community. He was indeed a funny, friendly, and kind person. I´m saddened by his passing and offer my well wishes and thoughts to his family and all touched by Jay.
Sam Dworkin
Work
December 24, 2021
This is beyond imagining. Jay was one of the best folk I have ever known and by any measure a far greater man than I could aspire to be. He was kind, thoughtful, compassionate, and so inclusive. Jay could make you feel like the most important person in the world. He would find out little things about you and then later, sometimes years later, he would bring those things back up, trying to tie himself into it to help foster a lasting connection. This was no manipulation, it was genuine. Jay Finch was a luminary.
Fox Douglas
Friend
December 22, 2021
My heartfelt sympathy to your family. I am keeping you in my prayers as you continue life without your precious son. It is by far the most difficult part of life on this earth. Keep your memories and your family close. God will give you strength you never thought would be possible. Love and understanding in my heart for you.
Ann W. MARKS
Other
December 21, 2021
I am devastated by this news. Jay was a great guy and an excellent attorney. I loved working with him (even though we were often on opposite sides). The world is a lesser place without him in it. My prayers to his family.
Eric Branscom
Work
December 20, 2021
We are so sorry for your loss. Jay was an amazing person and his larger than life personality will be missed! May his memory always remain eternal!
Mac and Vaso Doubles
Work
December 20, 2021
I am so deeply sorry.
Susan Jones
December 18, 2021
Jay was a fine lawyer and wonderful person.I am saddened to learn of his demise. We would greet each other with great delight at church and I will miss this extension of friendship.
Judge Richard C. Pattisall
December 18, 2021
From the time I first met Jay at our law school dorm house, I knew he was a special person. To quote a rock lyric, Jay truly had a "lust for life." Moreover, Jay was one of the friendliest and kindest persons you would ever hope to meet. Jay also was a born entertainer and raconteur, whether creating hilarious sketches for the Libel Show in law school, playing songs for you on his guitar or regaling you with ribald tales on canoe trips. Legally, Jay had an inquisitive mind and was always thinking outside of the box to come up with creative ways to help his clients. My condolences and prayers to Amy, Evin, Kay, Brad, George and the rest of his family and friends. The world is truly a better and happier place because of his life.
Steve Wills
Friend
December 18, 2021
I am so very sorry to hear about Jay´s untimely passing. I got to know him years ago when he was with the Roanoke Public Defender´s office and I was with the Roanoke probation office. He was charming, witty, and a true advocate for his clients. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. I hope your fond memories provide comfort in the coming days, weeks and months.
Paula Williams
Work
December 18, 2021
So very sorry that Jay´s time with us was so short. Jay was a worthy adversary in the courtroom and a fine man everywhere. May the good Lord bless his soul and all of you who will, like his many friends, cherish his memory.
Betty Jo Anthony
Work
December 18, 2021
Showing 1 - 11 of 11 results