Robert "Bob" Roland Fuller
December 12, 2021
Robert "Bob" Roland Fuller, 57, of Glade Hill, died unexpectedly at home on Sunday, December 12, 2021, after a hard fought, courageous battle with cancer. Bob was predeceased by his father, Bill Fuller Jr. and his grandparents, Hallie and Ped Ashwell and Will and Annie Fuller.
Left to cherish his precious memory are his beloved wife of 31 years, Robin; daughter, Heather Collins (Jonathan); two grandsons, Josiah and "Mikey"; mother, Joyce Fuller; brothers, Billy (Debbie) Fuller and John (Carol) Fuller; brother-in-law, Scott (Laurie) Breon; sister-in-law, Jennie Breon; special family/friends, Larry and Iris Betterton and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins he adored.
Bob worked 36 years as a mechanic at Certified Truck & Auto alongside his family of co-workers. He was a lifelong member of Rocky Mount Christian Church. Above all else, Bob cherished his entire family. He was an avid lover of all sports and a lifelong fan of the Redskins, UVA, NASCAR, baseball and golf, which he loved to play. He loved to sing with his brothers, gardening, his hummingbirds, classic rock, Dr. Who, and according to him, his "perfect hair and mustache." He had a witty sense of humor with a contagious laugh and was a human encyclopedia for crosswords, TV, and movie trivia.
A celebration of life will be held at Rocky Mount Christian Church, Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. A memorial donation may be made to Hope for Stomach Cancer, 333 Washington Blvd. #609, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292, or (www.stocan.org
). An enormous thank you to Dr. Mark Currie, Ruth Ann Gilbert, LPN, Gwen Spangler, NP, Ginny Fox, RD, Jim and Risa Highberger, Peggy Preddy, and the heartfelt generosity of Bob's many loyal customers.
.
