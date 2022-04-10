Robert Guy Garrett Jr.
September 24, 1935 - April 7, 2022
Robert Guy Garrett Jr. of Roanoke, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord in the early morning of Thursday, April 7, 2022. Robert, known to his friends and family as "Bob," was born in Montvale, Virginia, on September 24, 1935, to Margaret Buford Garrett and Robert G. Garrett Sr.
He played baseball for Montvale High School at short-stop during which the team had a three-year winning streak. He attended Virginia Military Institute and later spent two years as a United States Marine. He was given the distinction of being the most outstanding Marine in his platoon.
He graduated from Virginia Tech with a degree in civil engineering in 1966 and then spent over 25 years working for Roanoke Electric Steel as a project manager. Prior to Roanoke Electric Steel, Bob worked for Appalachian Power Company.
He married Alice Ann Cox on April 21, 1956. They were introduced by Alice's childhood friend, Ruthie Griggs. Their marriage lasted over 65 years where they were able to raise their family, travel, and enjoy their lives together.
He was a long-time member of Covenant Presbyterian Church for over 50 years and served on the Board of Trustees. He was also an active member of the Sons of the American Revolution.
He loved all sports, was an avid golfer, coached baseball, and basketball, and mentored children over the years.
He loved the Outer Banks, supporting the Art Museum and various local charities, however there was no greater love than the love of his family.
Bob brought so much joy and love to those around him. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend. He was a humble man, dedicated to God and doing for others. He was greatly loved and will be missed by many.
He is survived by his loving wife, Alice C. Garrett; children, Margaret Gills (Danny), Susan Byrd (Ray), Robert G. Garrett III (Barb), Laura Wiley (Robbie), and Cynthia Garrett; grandchildren, Kimberly Vick (Duncan), Daniel Gills (Suzannah), Erin Dill (Joe), Jamie Gills (Brittni), Nicholas Byrd (Kate), Alison Byrd Walker (Nathan), Caroline Byrd Heflin (Kyle), Robert G. Garrett IV (Katelyn), Reed Garrett (Mary), Avery Wiley, and Carson Wiley; and 13 great-grandchildren, the youngest of which was born on April 6, 2022.
Visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday, April 11, 2022, at Oakey's South Chapel. The family respectfully requests no flowers and if you would like to make a contribution, please consider Covenant Presbyterian Church or to the charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.oakeys.com
.
Arrangements entrusted to Oakey's South Chapel, Roanoke, Va., (540) 989-3131.
Published by Roanoke Times on Apr. 10, 2022.