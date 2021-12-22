Menu
Robert Arthur "Bob" Gregory
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
Robert Arthur "Bob" Gregory

April 26, 1931 - December 18, 2021

Robert Arthur "Bob" Gregory, of Salem, went home to The Lord on Saturday, December 18, 2021. He was reunited in Heaven with the love of his life and wife of 61 years, Edna Lea Gregory. He was born in West Virginia in 1931 and was always a Mountaineer fan, proud of his West Virginia heritage. More than anything he loved his family, followed closely by good food and a good ballgame. Bob served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Upon leaving the service, he moved his young family to Salem where he eventually retired from General Electric, then Enterprise Car Sales.

He leaves behind a family who loves him dearly; daughters, Leslie Sherwood (Jimmy) of Roanoke, Tracey Michonski (Mike) of Bedford; grandchildren, Robbie Sherwood (Katie), of Salem, Joshua Hornby (Alyssa) of Chester, Va., Katelyn Bolint (Andy) of Goodyear, Ariz.; great-grandsons, Logan Hornby, Landon Hornby and Graham Bolint. Bob has one surviving sister, Donna James, of Nokesville, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings.

A private service will be held for the family this week with a Celebration of his life to follow in February. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations to the Alzheimer's Association or First Christian Church, 712 Front Ave., Salem, VA 24153 in Bob's memory. Finally, the family wishes to thank the loving staff and caregivers at Virginia Veterans Care Center, especially 2 West, for the care they provided him and the memories they have shared with us.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
i am sorry for your Loss Tracey and Lesley but now your dad can have all the glasses of milk and all the Breakfast Biscuits he wants to eat . may you rest in peace . glad i got to know you and your wife and now you are together again
Paula Breaud
Friend
December 23, 2021
Leslie and Tracey, I'm so sorry for your loss, my Mom is all I have left. I have find memories of spending time with you all when we were kids/ teenagers. My thoughts and prayers are with you at this sad time.
Jan Grisso
Family
December 22, 2021
My condolences to the family. Bob and Edna Gregory were the sweetest neighbors ever. The sweetest daughter's!! I wear the apron everytime I cook and use the pot holders daily that sweet Edna gave me for Christmas. Will be praying for you all.
Renee Dalton
Other
December 22, 2021
Dear Leslie, I am so saddened to learn of your father's passing. Blessings and peace to you, friend.
Alice Hutchens Carpenter
December 22, 2021
