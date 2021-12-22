Robert Arthur "Bob" Gregory
April 26, 1931 - December 18, 2021
Robert Arthur "Bob" Gregory, of Salem, went home to The Lord on Saturday, December 18, 2021. He was reunited in Heaven with the love of his life and wife of 61 years, Edna Lea Gregory. He was born in West Virginia in 1931 and was always a Mountaineer fan, proud of his West Virginia heritage. More than anything he loved his family, followed closely by good food and a good ballgame. Bob served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict. Upon leaving the service, he moved his young family to Salem where he eventually retired from General Electric, then Enterprise Car Sales.
He leaves behind a family who loves him dearly; daughters, Leslie Sherwood (Jimmy) of Roanoke, Tracey Michonski (Mike) of Bedford; grandchildren, Robbie Sherwood (Katie), of Salem, Joshua Hornby (Alyssa) of Chester, Va., Katelyn Bolint (Andy) of Goodyear, Ariz.; great-grandsons, Logan Hornby, Landon Hornby and Graham Bolint. Bob has one surviving sister, Donna James, of Nokesville, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents and three siblings.
A private service will be held for the family this week with a Celebration of his life to follow in February. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to request donations to the Alzheimer's Association
or First Christian Church, 712 Front Ave., Salem, VA 24153 in Bob's memory. Finally, the family wishes to thank the loving staff and caregivers at Virginia Veterans Care Center, especially 2 West, for the care they provided him and the memories they have shared with us.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 22, 2021.