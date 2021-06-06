Robert Richards HauptJanuary 20, 1934 - May 30, 2021Robert Richards "Bob" Haupt, 87, of Salem, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by wife, Bettye Joan (Gresham); granddaughter, Sheri Lynn Haupt; parents, George and Ethel Haupt; brothers, Ralph, Earl, Buddy, and Bill; and sisters, Jean and Betty Ruth.Bob is survived by his daughter, Teri Byers (Bob Koleas); son, Rick Haupt (Marcel Jefferson); God Son Josh Brown; and stepgrandsons, Ryan, Peter and Luke Koleas. He is also survived by his sister, Joan Miles (Bud) and sister, Alice Wilburn; Van and Barbara Gresham and Jim and Judy Gresham (brothers and sisters-in-law); and a multitude of loving relatives and friends.Although known as "Papaw" to many, he will be especially missed by his granddaughters, Allison (Adam Ray); Heather (Ben Ulsh); Amy Byers (Mark Aziz); and his great-grandchildren, Ava, Grayson, Adalynn, and Peyton. He shared his love of God and little ones with everyone he met.Bob grew up as the youngest of nine children at the family home in NW Roanoke. He attended Andrew Lewis High School (Class of 1952) where he met and married his life long love, Bettye Joan Gresham, in 1953. He shared his enthusiasm for golf with his brother Bill learning to caddy at the Roanoke Country Club. Football was his favorite sport on many levels as he proudly supported the Salem High School Spartans and Virginia Tech Hokies.Graduating from Virginia Polytechnic Institute in 1960 with a Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering, Bob spent 30 years as a Civil Servant holding various positions with the United States Navy. The men and women of the U.S. Navy Seabee's became Bob's "second family." From his enlistment in 1952 to his retirement he rose to the rank of Captain and was Commanding Officer to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion TWO THREE from 1979 to 1981. He shared a common bond of devotion to duty, to his country, and to his fellow Seabees with a "CAN DO" motto and spirit.Bob offered the best of himself to everyone. He was a generous giver, storyteller, learner and listener. He was a dedicated member of First United Methodist Church in Salem. His servant's heart extended to local volunteering work at many area non-profits who care for the least among us. He was a fixture at the Veterans Administration and various nursing facilities where he visited regularly.The family extends a special thank you to his dedicated niece, Toni Stallworth, Dr. Mark Taylor, Salem Family Medicine, and Gentle Shepherd Hospice for their extraordinary care of Bob and devotion and guidance to his family--especially, Sarah, MaryLuz, Donna, John and Teresa.A service celebrating Bob's life will be scheduled later this summer at First UMC in Salem.