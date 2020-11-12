Menu
Robert Hunt Mcgeorge
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
MCGEORGE

Robert Hunt

January 5, 1932

November 7, 2020

Robert "Bobby" Hunt McGeorge, 88, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at The Park Oak Grove Senior Living.

Bobby was born on January 5, 1932 and was one of eight children born to William Wesley Sr. and Erma Virginia Craghead McGeorge. He was also predeceased by three sisters and three brothers, Nancy McGeorge, Peggy M. Powell (Gordon), Jacqueline M. Hadden (Bill), W.W. "Buddy" McGeorge Jr. (Roselle), Richard "Dick" T. McGeorge (Alice), and Paul McGeorge (Joyce); one niece; and one nephew.

Bobby is survived by one sister, Emogene M. Hess of Roanoke, and multiple nieces and nephews.

Bobby was a graduate of Jefferson High School and Virginia Tech. He served in the United States Army and worked for many years at Lipes Pharmacy.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 14, 2020, in Evergreen Burial Park. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Oakey’s South Chapel - Roanoke
