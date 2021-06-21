Menu
Robert Kirk Ingram Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW
Roanoke, VA
Robert Kirk Ingram Jr.

Robert Kirk Ingram Jr., 73, of Roanoke, passed away on June 17, 2021.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 1 p.m. at Bibleway Pentecostal Church of the Apostolic Faith, Roanoke, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Friends may call at Serenity on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from 2 until 5 p.m. for viewing. Interment will be held at Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 21, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
22
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
126 Gilmer Avenue NW, Roanoke, VA
Jun
23
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Bibleway Pentecostal Church of the Apostolic Faith
Roanoke, VA
Jun
23
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Bibleway Pentecostal Church of the Apostolic Faith
Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Serenity Funeral Home - Roanoke
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
My deepest condolences to the family in the tragic loss of Robert. He was a dear friend of ours for many years and a gifted musician. Now he will be playing his instrument in Heaven, entertaining Jesus. May God bless you all and keep you in His loving hands. The Hogan and Childs family
Teresa C. Hogan
Friend
June 22, 2021
HEARTFELT PRAYERS and CONDOLENCES TO THE FAMILY.
James WADE
Friend
June 21, 2021
Offering My Deepest Condolences and Sympathy on the passing of your BELOVED "Bobby".
Christine Brandon
Friend
June 21, 2021
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Funeral Home
June 21, 2021
