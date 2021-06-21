Robert Kirk Ingram Jr.
Robert Kirk Ingram Jr., 73, of Roanoke, passed away on June 17, 2021.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 1 p.m. at Bibleway Pentecostal Church of the Apostolic Faith, Roanoke, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Friends may call at Serenity on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, from 2 until 5 p.m. for viewing. Interment will be held at Williams Memorial Park. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.
Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 21, 2021.