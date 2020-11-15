BufordRobert LeeMay 20, 1934November 12, 2020Robert Lee "Bob" Buford, 86, of Pulaski, peacefully departed his life on Thursday, November 12, 2020. Born May 20, 1934 to the late Robert Hayes Buford and Mabel Elliot of Pulaski.He was preceded in death by his brother, Greg Buford and sisters, Louvenia Hunt, Audrey Martin and Ruby Tate. Survivors include his nephews, nieces and loved ones.He was an Army Veteran, known for his musical gifts through the years through Ferrum College Digital Library of Appalachia.A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Serenity Funeral Home, 248 Randolph Ave., Pulaski. Interment will be in Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by Serenity Funeral Home and Cremation Service.