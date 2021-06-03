Robert Eugene Lee, 62, of Catawba, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 31, 2021. He was a farmer and a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.
Surviving are his loving parents, Vernon and Frances Lee; sister, Becky (CK) Richardson; and numerous other family members.
At an early age, Robert began working on the family farm. After graduation from Northside High School, he farmed full-time, tirelessly milking cows, making hay, raising beef cattle, mending fences, and fixing equipment 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, archery, and watching the wildlife on the farm. He was not afraid of hard work, enjoyed helping others in need, and loved socializing with family and friends. Robert laboriously scanned the internet for "bargains" and new farming and woodworking videos. As a perfectionist, Robert applied these new tools and skills to everything he did, especially his woodworking projects.
His family and friends will forever miss his quick wit, smile and sense of humor. We are grateful for the time we shared with him and look forward to seeing him again in heaven where he most assuredly is already sharing a story or joke with family and friends already there.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church 5714 Catawba Creek Road Catawba, VA 24070, Attention: Treasurer
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road by Pastor Jeffrey Reynolds and the Rev. Darrell Naff. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Simpson Funeral Home, 366-0707.
Love-filled condolences for the sudden and unexpected loss of Robert. Our loss is Heaven's gain. Until we meet again ...
Robin & Kent Lovejoy
Friend
June 18, 2021
My deepest condolences to the Lee family. I remember Vernon and Robert taking Ryan for rides to herd the cattle. Ryan loved his rides and it was always the best part of the days when we would come to visit!
Katrina Eanes
Friend
June 4, 2021
So very sorry for your loss...
I am mother in law to Jacob Martin, whom enjoyed time and talking with Robert. After hearing about him, he no doubt was a wonderful kind man.
The world would benefit with more people like him.
Marlys Swearengin
Other
June 4, 2021
We are so sorry to hear of Robert´s passing. We will forever remember him laughing, crossing cows, and tinkering with projects. It was always fun to visit with him and Vernon because you knew the laughs would be plentiful. Our deepest sympathies to Vernon and Frances.
LeAunna and Nina Eanes
Friend
June 4, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Robert's passing. I will always remember our school days in Catawba. He was such a
nice person and will be greatly missed.
My condolences to Vernon, Frances & Becky.
Carol Sirry
June 4, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Larry Eanes
June 4, 2021
So sorry to hear this news. Robert was a kind and gentle soul. When I was transferred to Northside as a Junior and knew no one at that school, Robert helped me that first day. Thank you Robert, you earned your wings. Prayers for your family