Robert E. Lee



September 23, 1958 - May 31, 2021



Robert Eugene Lee, 62, of Catawba, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 31, 2021. He was a farmer and a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.



Surviving are his loving parents, Vernon and Frances Lee; sister, Becky (CK) Richardson; and numerous other family members.



At an early age, Robert began working on the family farm. After graduation from Northside High School, he farmed full-time, tirelessly milking cows, making hay, raising beef cattle, mending fences, and fixing equipment 365 days a year, 24 hours a day. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting, archery, and watching the wildlife on the farm. He was not afraid of hard work, enjoyed helping others in need, and loved socializing with family and friends. Robert laboriously scanned the internet for "bargains" and new farming and woodworking videos. As a perfectionist, Robert applied these new tools and skills to everything he did, especially his woodworking projects.



His family and friends will forever miss his quick wit, smile and sense of humor. We are grateful for the time we shared with him and look forward to seeing him again in heaven where he most assuredly is already sharing a story or joke with family and friends already there.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church 5714 Catawba Creek Road Catawba, VA 24070, Attention: Treasurer



Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at Simpson Funeral Home 5160 Peters Creek Road by Pastor Jeffrey Reynolds and the Rev. Darrell Naff. Interment will follow in Blue Ridge Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Simpson Funeral Home, 366-0707.



Simpson Funeral Home



5160 Peters Creek Rd



Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 3, 2021.