Robert Lewis Chocklett
CHOCKLETT

Robert Lewis

October 17, 2020

Robert Lewis Chocklett, 93, of Vinton, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Oakey's Vinton Chapel. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 23, 2020, at Belmont Christian Church. The service will also be live streamed on the churches Facebook page. Burial will follow the service at Cedar Lawn Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Belmont Christian Church, 1101 Jamison Ave., SE, Roanoke, VA 24013. Online condolences may be shared at www.oakeys.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 21, 2020.
