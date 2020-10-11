Menu
Robert Luther Dobson Sr.
1933 - 2020
BORN
November 21, 1933
DIED
October 7, 2020
Dobson Sr.

Robert Luther

November 21, 1933

October 7, 2020

Robert Luther Dobson Sr., 86, of Christiansburg, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

The family will receive friends from 10 until 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, at the Mullins Funeral Home in Radford. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Lee E. Suggs Sr. officiating. Interment with full military honors will follow at the Southwest Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Dublin.

The Dobson family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 WEST MAIN ST, Radford, VA 24141
Oct
15
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 WEST MAIN ST, Radford, VA 24141
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
21 Entries
Mr.Dobson was a great man. Always treated people nice. Everytime I saw him he would smile and say hello. He will be missed.
Bernictric Black ( Logan )
Friend
October 10, 2020
With deepest sympathy in this time of sadness, may you all be comforted in the knowledge that others care so much. Mr. Dobson was a very special teacher to the senior class of 1966 Christiansburg Institute. We are better citizens today because of direction and guidance and we always appreciated it. We all carry a little of him within us in our lives.
William Berown
Friend
October 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Sam Bishop
Friend
October 10, 2020
To the family of Robert Dobson: We are praying that God will comfort you and grant you His peace. Our prayers are with you at this time of sorrow. Love and Peace.
George and Juanita Armistead
George Armistead
October 10, 2020
Mr. Dobson was a great man! He touched thousands of lives at CMS. Take comfort in knowing that he is in Heaven and that we will see him again. You have my deepest sympathy!
Helen (Haynes) Pack
Student
October 10, 2020
So sorry for your loss.
Vickie Akers
Acquaintance
October 10, 2020
Sincere condolences to the Dobson Family! May God comfort and keep you during this difficult time! Mr. Dobson will be remembered fondly by all who knew him as a kind man.
Rest Well Sir!
S. Teressa Carter
Student
October 10, 2020
To the Dobson family, our condolences and deepest sympathy on the loss of your husband and father. We had the utmost respect for Mr. Dobson and the example he set for us all. Be assured he touched us all, and each of you as well. Greg and Shannon Wohlford
Greg Wohlford
Friend
October 10, 2020
Sending thoughtful prayers to the family.
Denise Sprumont
Student
October 10, 2020
Issac and family, We are so sorry for your loss. Our prayers are with you all.
Jamie and Kelly King
October 10, 2020
Such A great person. He was the best. Prayers for you all.
LISA DUNCAN
Teacher
October 10, 2020
I’m so very sorry for your loss Isaac, along with your brothers & sisters. He was a great man indeed and at the top of the list with all of the principals & vice/assistant principals we had. Prayers for you all.
Bernie Hodges
Student
October 10, 2020
Mr. Dobson was a good man. My dad and He were friends. Condolences to the family.
Debbie Roseberry
Friend
October 10, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My Heart and Prayers are with all the Family .
Jackie Ratcliffe
October 10, 2020
Great man very fair. In his honor today I will do three good deeds
Clara Sowers
Student
October 10, 2020
To the family:You have our love, support, prayers, and condolences. Our hearts go out to you .We pray that God will give you comfort and peace. May God strengthen your hearts.We send much love to you all.
David and Darlene Mitchell.
Darlene Mitchell
Friend
October 9, 2020
Sorry for your loss such a great person.God be with you and the whole family,big love,hugs and lots of prayers. IN Christ ,Hope Dodson Haught 18173 Brandy Rd. Culpeper,Va.22701 wanted to call me 540-812-2599
Hope Haught
Friend
October 9, 2020
Mr. Dobson you will be sadly missed by all. I was a student at Christiansburg middle school where you were my Asst Principal as well as my Nextdoor neighbor. You were such a fair man and took the time to explain things to us so we learned from our mistakes. I would not be the person I am today without your positive influence in my life. Thank you sir andGod Bless you and your family .
Kelly Dodson
Student
October 9, 2020
Mr. Dobson-a wonderful person, kind and caring, patient, smart, and working for him was a pleasure. He gave me confidence and I respected him. He will be missed by many. Sending prayers to the family.
Jeannie Bain
Coworker
October 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
ray & debbie turpin
Neighbor
October 9, 2020
Always have fond memories of you as one of my teachers.Sympathy and prayers for your family.
Becky Smith
Teacher
October 9, 2020