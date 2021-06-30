Robert H. Martin Sr.Robert H Martin Sr. left this world in peace at his home in Blacksburg, Va., on June 24, 2021. Bob was born in Muskogee, Okla., on February 2, 1924. He was a career employee with Corning Glass, joining the company after serving in the Navy during Work War II. He moved to Blacksburg in 1965 to open the plant and he worked there in various capacities until his 70's.Bob served as the ruling elder and Deacon at Northside Presbyterian Church in Blacksburg. He also served as treasurer for years. He was a strong solid force in financial planning and many other things.He was preceded by his wife, Mary Jo Martin; his brother, Walter V. Martin Jr.; and his daughter-in-law, Barbara Garland Martin. Survivors include his son, Robert H Martin Jr., of Blacksburg, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.A memorial service will be held in the fall. The family asks that contributions be made to Northside Presbyterian Church in recognition of his 40 years of service. Arrangements by McCoy Funeral Home, Blacksburg.