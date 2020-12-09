Robert Randolph McComas I
Robert Randolph McComas I, 50, of Salem, formerly of Covington, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.
Bobby worked for Kroger Distribution Center in Salem. He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Randolph McComas.
He is survived by his son and soulmate, Robert Randolph McComas II and Alexis Wright of Roanoke; mother and stepfather, Kathryn Cash Wingfield and Jim Wingfield of New Castle; sisters, Sam Richmond of New Castle, and Dodie Lynn Gutcher of Virginia Beach; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A gathering will be held from 4 until 6 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, VA 24066, followed by a memorial service beginning at 6 p.m.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 9, 2020.