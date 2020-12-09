Menu
Robert Randolph McComas I
FUNERAL HOME
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway
Buchanan, VA
Robert Randolph McComas I

Robert Randolph McComas I, 50, of Salem, formerly of Covington, passed away on Friday, December 4, 2020.

Bobby worked for Kroger Distribution Center in Salem. He was preceded in death by his father, Gilbert Randolph McComas.

He is survived by his son and soulmate, Robert Randolph McComas II and Alexis Wright of Roanoke; mother and stepfather, Kathryn Cash Wingfield and Jim Wingfield of New Castle; sisters, Sam Richmond of New Castle, and Dodie Lynn Gutcher of Virginia Beach; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A gathering will be held from 4 until 6 p.m., Friday, December 11, 2020, in the Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home, 14920 Lee Highway, Buchanan, VA 24066, followed by a memorial service beginning at 6 p.m.

Online condolences may be made at www.botetourtfuneralhome.com.

Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Memorial Gathering
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145, Buchanan, VA
Dec
11
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
14920 Lee Highway PO Box 1145, Buchanan, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Buchanan Chapel of Botetourt Funeral Home - Buchanan
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
4 Entries
My heart is with you all during this hard time. Your families have meant so much to me for the better part of my life. My family was also saddened by the news of Bobby´s passing. If there is anything at all we can do for you all, please ask. Love you and praying for you all.
Lisa Clark
December 10, 2020
Thyrza Holtzlander
December 10, 2020
a loved one
December 8, 2020
Lindsay Myers
December 8, 2020
