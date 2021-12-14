Menu
Robert E. "Gene" Morgan
Robert E. "Gene" Morgan

March 3, 1927 - December 5, 2021

Robert E. "Gene" Morgan, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, December 5, 2021. Born on March 3, 1927, in Roanoke, Va.

Gene was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gertrude E. Morgan; as well as his siblings, Joel Claude Morgan, Howard Stevens Morgan, Virginia Painter, and Dora Fralin.

He is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A special thank you to his caregivers, who made him comfortable during his final days, Nancy Jefferson, Alphonso Jefferson, and Gwendolyn Parrish.

A visitation was held from 4 until 6 p.m. on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Mountain View Cemetery, 1401 Mountain View Rd., Vinton, VA 24179. In lieu of flowers, please consider making donations to the Wounded Warrior Project. Online condolences may be registered at www.bennettfuneralhomes.com.
Published by Roanoke Times on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
12
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Bennett Funeral Homes - Mechanicsville
8014 Lee Davis Rd, Mechanicsville, VA
Dec
15
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mountain View Cemetery
1401 Mountain View Rd, Vinton, VA
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.