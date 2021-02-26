Robert Whit "Robbie" Morris
February 14, 1952 - February 20, 2021
Robert Whit "Robbie" Morris, lost a hard fought battle from health complications on Saturday, February 20, 2021.
He was born in Washington, D.C. on Valentine's Day, 1952, becoming a special gift for his parents, Harvey Howard and Lucille Pinnell Morris. A loving son, husband, father and grandfather, Robbie was also an astute businessman, serving as owner and Vice President of Sales for Morris Tile Distributors alongside his brother, Harvey. After retiring, he enjoyed traveling with Sue all over the country, fostering her career as a recognized Plein Air Artist and spending as much time as possible either deep sea fishing or on the beach with their grandkids at their home in Nags Head, North Carolina.
Robbie is survived by his wife of 48 years, Suzanne Goodwin Morris; his two children, Amanda (Mark) and Whit (Katie); along with five much loved grandchildren, Tommy, Lily and Charlotte Roberts and Betsy and Carolina Morris. Also surviving are his sister, Patricia Gail Morris; his brother, Harvey (Nikki) and their children and grandchildren; also a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Robbie attended both The University of Richmond and The University of Virginia where he was always an avid supporter of their football teams. He was proud to have served in the Virginia Air National Guard.
He attended St. James's Episcopal Church in Richmond and Saint Andrews By The Sea in Nags Head.
The funeral will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 26, 2021 at the Central Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 3215 Cutshaw Avenue, Richmond. Interment will follow in Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Tuckahoe Rescue Squad http://tuckahoerescue.org/donate/
. "Teach us to count our days that we may gain a wise heart." Psalm 90:12.
Published by Roanoke Times on Feb. 26, 2021.