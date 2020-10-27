MILLS
Robert Perry
October 25, 2020
Robert Perry Mills, 73, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Lee Mills and Mildred Montgomery Mills, and his first wife, Kay Skelton Mills.
Perry was a long-time employee of Kroger and a much-loved member of Colonial Avenue Baptist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Gerri Wirt Mills; daughters, Amy Johnson (Jamey) and Mary Cronise (Dave); sons, Tony Wirt, Danny Wirt, and B.R. Wirt; sister, Diane McAdams (Tom); niece, Ashley Hedrick (Wesley); great-nephew, Levi Hedrick; grandchildren, Madeline, Andrew, Chloe, Jackson, Ella, Abigail, Grayson, Johanna, Evan and Stella; and many special friends, including Carol Skelton.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel with Pastor John Boyles and Pastor Melissa Scott officiating. Interment to follow in Sherwood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Oakey's South Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
Published by Roanoke Times on Oct. 27, 2020.