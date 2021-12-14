Robert O. "Bobby" Ragland
June 8, 1935 - December 12, 2021
Robert O'Neil Ragland "Bobby", 86 completed his life's journey in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 12, 2021.
Bobby is survived by wife Rebecca; siblings, Betty Heptinstall, Joyce Rakes, Eddie Ragland, and Benny Ragland; sons, David, Dale, and Shannon; grandchildren, Erica, Ashley, Corey, and Jeremy. Bobby is blessed with many great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Benjamin O. Ragland and Mildred Leslie; siblings, William Ragland, Freddie Ragland, Nancy Ragland Clark; and son, Robert O. Ragland Jr.
Bobby was a retired employee of Appalachian Power Company. He attended V.P.I. for two years and served six months in the U.S. Marine Corps (four years in the reserves).
Bobby found a love for sports at a young age making many beloved teammates. He loved sports and wanted to pass along this love of sports to those he coached. His life was one dedicated to coaching youth in football, basketball, and baseball. He knew the value of sports as a builder of character, self-esteem, teamwork, and leadership skills that would contribute to their success in life. Over a period of 44 years of active coaching, his teams had a winning record of 900-445-18 and many league championships from 1970-2009 in football,
basketball, and baseball.
Bobby always highly valued and recognized his assistant coaches, parents, and family who supported the teams. He showed the same of players for their commitment to teamwork, attendance, and sportsmanship.
Bobby always had strong faith. He always encouraged those in his life to never give up during times of adversity. He was a cancer survivor of more than 20 years.
On August 21, 2014, Roanoke County dedicated the BOBBY RAGLAND FIELD at Walrond football field. He was also honored as a member of the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road by the Reverend Charles Briscoe. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Simpson Funeral Home. The family asks that those planning to attend the funeral service or visitation please wear a face covering.
In lieu of flowers the family suggest that memorials be made to the North Roanoke Rec Club, St. Jude Cancer Research, Angels of Assisi, or to a charity of the donor's choice
.
Bobby was a natural leader and role model. He brought out the best in young athletes and everyone that his life touched. His legacy will be his devotion to his family, playing ball, coaching, and even more. He will always be remembered as a Legend.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, Va.
Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2021.