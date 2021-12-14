Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert O. "Bobby" Ragland
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road
Roanoke, VA
Robert O. "Bobby" Ragland

June 8, 1935 - December 12, 2021

Robert O'Neil Ragland "Bobby", 86 completed his life's journey in the early morning hours of Sunday, December 12, 2021.

Bobby is survived by wife Rebecca; siblings, Betty Heptinstall, Joyce Rakes, Eddie Ragland, and Benny Ragland; sons, David, Dale, and Shannon; grandchildren, Erica, Ashley, Corey, and Jeremy. Bobby is blessed with many great-grandchildren.

Preceding him in death are his parents, Benjamin O. Ragland and Mildred Leslie; siblings, William Ragland, Freddie Ragland, Nancy Ragland Clark; and son, Robert O. Ragland Jr.

Bobby was a retired employee of Appalachian Power Company. He attended V.P.I. for two years and served six months in the U.S. Marine Corps (four years in the reserves).

Bobby found a love for sports at a young age making many beloved teammates. He loved sports and wanted to pass along this love of sports to those he coached. His life was one dedicated to coaching youth in football, basketball, and baseball. He knew the value of sports as a builder of character, self-esteem, teamwork, and leadership skills that would contribute to their success in life. Over a period of 44 years of active coaching, his teams had a winning record of 900-445-18 and many league championships from 1970-2009 in football,

basketball, and baseball.

Bobby always highly valued and recognized his assistant coaches, parents, and family who supported the teams. He showed the same of players for their commitment to teamwork, attendance, and sportsmanship.

Bobby always had strong faith. He always encouraged those in his life to never give up during times of adversity. He was a cancer survivor of more than 20 years.

On August 21, 2014, Roanoke County dedicated the BOBBY RAGLAND FIELD at Walrond football field. He was also honored as a member of the Salem-Roanoke Baseball Hall of Fame.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Simpson Funeral Home, 5160 Peters Creek Road by the Reverend Charles Briscoe. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. and 6 until 8 p.m. Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at Simpson Funeral Home. The family asks that those planning to attend the funeral service or visitation please wear a face covering.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest that memorials be made to the North Roanoke Rec Club, St. Jude Cancer Research, Angels of Assisi, or to a charity of the donor's choice.

Bobby was a natural leader and role model. He brought out the best in young athletes and everyone that his life touched. His legacy will be his devotion to his family, playing ball, coaching, and even more. He will always be remembered as a Legend.

Simpson Funeral Home

5160 Peters Creek Road Roanoke, Va.
Published by Roanoke Times from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Dec
15
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Dec
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Simpson Funeral Home
5160 Peters Creek Road, Roanoke, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Simpson Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Simpson Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
6 Entries
So sorry to hear about Bobby´s passing, he was a wonderful man, I´d run into him some at Kroger, and we talked about old fast pitch days, I loved that man, but I was blessed to have known him.
Brad Beckner
December 23, 2021
Anyone who had Bobby as a coached was blessed. His love for the sport showed through his coaching, inspired and encouraged his players to perform at their peak performance regardless of talent. He was an inspiration to many and will be missed. Thank you Bobby! RIP
John Bowman
Other
December 15, 2021
He touched the lives of so many youth on the field and on the court. Had a great heart for the kids. A great role model.
Rusty Hale
Friend
December 14, 2021
A true North Roanoke "All Star". I can only imagine how many lives he has touched, he will truly be missed by all who knew him and especially those who coached with him or against him, he gave a new meaning of the word encourager. Rest sweet Rest.
Danny Sprouse
December 14, 2021
Bobby was the Best Brother you could ask for. He was always there if you needed him. Rest In Peace . You earned a well deserved break. Love you so much.
Betty Heptinstall
December 14, 2021
Bobby was a great role model to youth and all who had the privilege of knowing him. He will truly be missed, but we rejoice in his victory.
Tom Henson
Friend
December 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 6 of 6 results