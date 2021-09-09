Menu
Robert M. "Bobby" Ricker
FUNERAL HOME
Oakey’s South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Ave.
Roanoke, VA
Robert "Bobby" M. Ricker

September 7, 2021

Robert "Bobby" M. Ricker, 70, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at his residence.

He was predeceased by his parents, Lynn "Rick" Ricker and Doris Ricker.

Survivors include his son, Chad Ricker; his grandson, Greyson Ricker; sisters, Diane Parker (Jim), Loretta Miller, Pennye Epperly (Jeff), and Lisa Mongan (Quinn); brother, Dean Ricker (Robin); wife, Rose Ricker; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed deep sea fishing and hunting. His passion was motorsports. He was a mechanic and loved working on cars and spent time auto racing with his son. He enjoyed his morning coffee with Rose while watching all the wildlife around his house on the "Critter Cam."

He served his country in the United States Army. He was a beloved father, grandfather, and brother. He was a kind and giving person and will be missed by all who knew him.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Nelson Harris officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park in Franklin County. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 a.m. until the service time at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The American Cancer Society or to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com.


Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
10
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
4257 Brambleton Avenue, Roanoke, VA
Sep
10
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Oakey's South Chapel
VA
Oakey’s South Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So sorry for your loss. He came to visit us often and we loved caring for him. Such a sweet man!
Lisa
September 12, 2021
Chad & Family... I am so very sorry for the loss of your father. My prayers lift for you and your family. May you all find comfort in the Lord during this difficult time. God Bless.
Elesa Binner
Other
September 10, 2021
Dear Ricker family , We are so sorry for your loss of dear Bobby . God bless him and y´all . Thinking of y´all and sending lots of love and Prayers ! Martha and Walter
Martha (Mongan ) and Walter Wolsky
September 10, 2021
Bobby was such a gentle, loving soul. He always greeted me with his sweet smile. I loved running into him at Food Lion. We always stopped and chatted about how everyone in the family was doing. He will be missed by all who loved him. God Bless him. Godspeed Bobby, we love you.
Carla and Scott Keegan
Family
September 10, 2021
