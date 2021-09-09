Robert "Bobby" M. Ricker
September 7, 2021
Robert "Bobby" M. Ricker, 70, of Roanoke, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at his residence.
He was predeceased by his parents, Lynn "Rick" Ricker and Doris Ricker.
Survivors include his son, Chad Ricker; his grandson, Greyson Ricker; sisters, Diane Parker (Jim), Loretta Miller, Pennye Epperly (Jeff), and Lisa Mongan (Quinn); brother, Dean Ricker (Robin); wife, Rose Ricker; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed deep sea fishing and hunting. His passion was motorsports. He was a mechanic and loved working on cars and spent time auto racing with his son. He enjoyed his morning coffee with Rose while watching all the wildlife around his house on the "Critter Cam."
He served his country in the United States Army. He was a beloved father, grandfather, and brother. He was a kind and giving person and will be missed by all who knew him.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 noon on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Oakey's South Chapel with the Rev. Nelson Harris officiating. Interment will follow at Franklin Memorial Park in Franklin County. The family will receive friends on Friday from 11 a.m. until the service time at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The American Cancer Society
or to a charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be made at www.oakeys.com
.
Published by Roanoke Times on Sep. 9, 2021.