Robert J. Rohrback
December 13, 1945 - June 5, 2021
Robert J. "Bob" Rohrback, 75, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021. He was born on Thursday, December 13, 1945, to the late Robert L. Rohrback and Betty J. Rohrback.
Bob was a wonderful, caring, Christian man and father loved by many wherever he lived. He had a strong faith, sense of patriotism, and commitment. He always wanted the best for everyone. He had quite a sense of humor and could make puns with the best of them. He and his father, both quiet men, enjoyed practical jokes and laughing at the Saturday morning Roadrunner cartoons.
He was a member of United Church of Christ, Lancaster, Pa.; College Lutheran Church, Salem, Va.; Advent Lutheran Church, Arlington, Va.; and currently St. John Lutheran Church in Roanoke, Va. Bob graduated from Roanoke College in 1967 with a business degree. Of course, the Vietnam war was active, so he enlisted in the U.S. Navy for four years, working in the Pentagon and then in Saigon. Upon leaving the service, he lived in Northern Virginia. Bob married Sharon Van Erem in 1973 and they had a daughter Robin in 1977. They lived in Falls Church and then Fairfax, Va. before moving to Roanoke in 2005. Bob was a faithful member of several Virginia Masonic lodges, as well as the American Legion Victory Post 248 in Roanoke, the Kazim Shrine, and The Scottish Rite until his death.
He felt a great fellowship with the membership and what it stood for. He was a member of John Blair Lodge in Alexandria, Va. and Taylor Lodge #23 in Salem, Va., before living in Northern Va. and after returning to Roanoke. He has also assisted many lodges in the Roanoke area. Bob was especially interested in World War II history, and in the plastic modeling of antique and modern ships, planes, fire engines, and cars of all eras. He belonged to International Plastic Modelers Society (IPMS) Northern Virginia Club and Roanoke Valley Club as well as the Old Dominion Historical Fire Society until his death.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Arthur Van Erem; mother-in-law, Gertrude Van Erem; and several relatives in Pennsylvania and Iowa.
Bob is survived by his wife, Sharon, and daughter, Robin; sisters-in-law, Kathy Whalen (Mike) and Georgia Henry (Randy) and cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church, 4608 Brambleton Ave., Roanoke, VA 24018, with Pastor Mark Graham and Fr. Steve Kelley officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Shriner's Children's Hospital
, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate,
in Bob's memory.
