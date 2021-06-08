Menu
Robert J. Rohrback
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
305 Roanoke Boulevard
Salem, VA
Robert J. Rohrback

December 13, 1945 - June 5, 2021

Robert J. "Bob" Rohrback, 75, of Roanoke, Va., passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021. He was born on Thursday, December 13, 1945, to the late Robert L. Rohrback and Betty J. Rohrback.

Bob was a wonderful, caring, Christian man and father loved by many wherever he lived. He had a strong faith, sense of patriotism, and commitment. He always wanted the best for everyone. He had quite a sense of humor and could make puns with the best of them. He and his father, both quiet men, enjoyed practical jokes and laughing at the Saturday morning Roadrunner cartoons.

He was a member of United Church of Christ, Lancaster, Pa.; College Lutheran Church, Salem, Va.; Advent Lutheran Church, Arlington, Va.; and currently St. John Lutheran Church in Roanoke, Va. Bob graduated from Roanoke College in 1967 with a business degree. Of course, the Vietnam war was active, so he enlisted in the U.S. Navy for four years, working in the Pentagon and then in Saigon. Upon leaving the service, he lived in Northern Virginia. Bob married Sharon Van Erem in 1973 and they had a daughter Robin in 1977. They lived in Falls Church and then Fairfax, Va. before moving to Roanoke in 2005. Bob was a faithful member of several Virginia Masonic lodges, as well as the American Legion Victory Post 248 in Roanoke, the Kazim Shrine, and The Scottish Rite until his death.

He felt a great fellowship with the membership and what it stood for. He was a member of John Blair Lodge in Alexandria, Va. and Taylor Lodge #23 in Salem, Va., before living in Northern Va. and after returning to Roanoke. He has also assisted many lodges in the Roanoke area. Bob was especially interested in World War II history, and in the plastic modeling of antique and modern ships, planes, fire engines, and cars of all eras. He belonged to International Plastic Modelers Society (IPMS) Northern Virginia Club and Roanoke Valley Club as well as the Old Dominion Historical Fire Society until his death.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Arthur Van Erem; mother-in-law, Gertrude Van Erem; and several relatives in Pennsylvania and Iowa.

Bob is survived by his wife, Sharon, and daughter, Robin; sisters-in-law, Kathy Whalen (Mike) and Georgia Henry (Randy) and cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church, 4608 Brambleton Ave., Roanoke, VA 24018, with Pastor Mark Graham and Fr. Steve Kelley officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sherwood Memorial Park in Salem, Va.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Shriner's Children's Hospital, www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc/donate, in Bob's memory.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnmoakey.com.

John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home

305 Roanoke Blvd., Salem, VA 24153

Published by Roanoke Times on Jun. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Memorial service
10:00a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church
4608 Brambleton Ave., Roanoke, VA
John M. Oakey & Son Funeral Home & Crematory
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am so sorry to hear of Bob's passing. You both were always so welcoming to everyone. I am so glad that Gloria and I were able to visit you in your beautiful Roanoke home. It is one of my favorite memories. My best to you and your daughter.
Jean Strandlie
Friend
July 2, 2021
I was sorry to hear of Bob's passing. He was always kind and welcoming to everyone he met. He will be missed by all who knew him. Condolences to Sharon and the family.
Alfreda Rulis
Other
June 26, 2021
James W. Holtman
June 15, 2021
Will miss seeing Bob at the scale model shows. Our condolences to Sharon & Family.
Michael Fleckenstein
Friend
June 11, 2021
Bob was a special guy. He was so exact in his model making and as a result had a wonderful collection of them. I´m not surprised at his Service time and know he was a dedicated and very smart help to all. Bill Hunter
Bill Hunter
Other
June 8, 2021
Bob will truly missed by his model club members and friends. His friendship to all of us has made us better people. Rest in peace, buddy.
Tim Ward
Friend
June 8, 2021
