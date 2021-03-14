Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Roanoke Times
Roanoke Times Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Robert Wayne Saubert
1948 - 2021
BORN
1948
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
120 West Main St.
Radford, VA
Robert Wayne Saubert

February 3, 1948 - March 11, 2021

Robert Wayne Saubert, 73, of Radford, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 11, 2021.

He had multiple degrees including a Bachelor's of Business from the University of Kansas, a JD from Drake University, and a Master's in Accounting from Virginia Tech. Wayne was a Special Agent for the Justice Department, practicing attorney and a retired Emeritus Professor of Accounting. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Hyldred Saubert; brothers, Frank and James Saubert; and a sister, Robyn Parsons.

Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Lynn Kay Saubert; a son, Bradley Saubert; grandson, Zachary; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Karen Saubert; sister and brother-in-law, Jana and Tim Brodnax; and many other family members and friends.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Radford Animal Shelter, 110 Pulaski St., Radford, VA 24141

The Saubert family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com.

MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
16 Entries
Lynn, I am so sorry to learn of Wayne's passing. I was a participant in one of your CPA review classes. I really enjoyed Wayne's humor and approach to life. He will be missed. My deepest condolences to you, your son, and the entire family.
Susan Culbertson CPA
September 1, 2021
Lynn, so sorry to learn of Dr. Saubert's passing in the Radford magazine. I graduated in 1987 and had him for several accounting classes and throughly enjoyed all of them but especially his Federal tax class. What a sense of humor making accounting fun. He did something right, I have been in the accounting world and CPA since 1995. He made a difference as a professor. My condolences to your family.
Mike Wilkerson
Student
July 8, 2021
My condolences, Lynn, to you and to your family. I have known you and Wayne since you came to Radford University. We were colleagues for many years. I appreciated Wayne's involvement in trying to improve salary and working conditions for the faculty.
Nathan Kranowski
Coworker
March 16, 2021
So sorry to hear this, Lynn. Wayne was a special guy and it was an honor to know him. We’re sending many hugs to you and your family.
Rachael Beach
Friend
March 16, 2021
Dear Lynn,
I am so sorry to hear of Wayne’s passing. I have fun memories of Wayne, from the local community to COBE. My thoughts are with you and your family. RIP
Teresa Dickens
Friend
March 16, 2021
My sincere sympathy, Lynn, in the passing of your husband, Wayne. You're in my thoughts and prayers.
Erma Stursma
March 15, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss, Lynn and Brad. Many fond memories of Wayne.
April Collins Salvant
March 14, 2021
Lynn, I was deeply saddened to learn of Wayne’s passing. He was a “character,” in the best sense of the word, and I very much enjoyed the opportunities we had to work together. Please accept my sincere sympathy.
Steve Lerch
Coworker
March 14, 2021
Lynn and family we are so sorry to hear about Wayne's passing. I never meet Wayne when he was not smiling and didn't have a story to tell. he will be truly missed. prayers for you and your family.
Bill Martin
Friend
March 14, 2021
Lynn, we are very sorry to hear of Wayne’s passing. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Doug and Jonnie Collins
Friend
March 14, 2021
A wonderful man. Sincere condolences to Lynn, Brad and their families.
Tony and Nancy Miano
Friend
March 14, 2021
Lynn, I am so sorry to hear of Wayne's passing. I thank him so much for his kindness and laughter, when I visited you both in Radford a few years ago. It was a pleasure knowing him. I pray for you and your family during this time.
Robin Peterson
Friend
March 12, 2021
Lynn, I am so sorry for your loss. Wayne was a very special person and was a very important part of our program. You are in my and Debbie thoughts.
Bruce Chase
Coworker
March 12, 2021
James and I send you love and our deepest condolences. You guys have been so wonderful to James. He has loved his conversations with you both after mowing. I will remember Wayne for his deep voice and the Hawaiian shirts he wore during Quest training. He is already deeply missed. Lifting you in prayer.
James and Rachel Hall
Friend
March 11, 2021
Lynn, my deepest sympathies go out to you and your family. Wayne will always be remembered.
Rodrigo Hernandez
Friend
March 11, 2021
Lynn, I am so sorry to hear about Wayne. I remember him well when you and he would come to WW. Praying for you and your family.
Penny McKittrick
Friend
March 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results