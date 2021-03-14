Lynn, so sorry to learn of Dr. Saubert's passing in the Radford magazine. I graduated in 1987 and had him for several accounting classes and throughly enjoyed all of them but especially his Federal tax class. What a sense of humor making accounting fun. He did something right, I have been in the accounting world and CPA since 1995. He made a difference as a professor. My condolences to your family.

Mike Wilkerson Student July 8, 2021