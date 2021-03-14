Robert Wayne Saubert
February 3, 1948 - March 11, 2021
Robert Wayne Saubert, 73, of Radford, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 11, 2021.
He had multiple degrees including a Bachelor's of Business from the University of Kansas, a JD from Drake University, and a Master's in Accounting from Virginia Tech. Wayne was a Special Agent for the Justice Department, practicing attorney and a retired Emeritus Professor of Accounting. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Hyldred Saubert; brothers, Frank and James Saubert; and a sister, Robyn Parsons.
Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Lynn Kay Saubert; a son, Bradley Saubert; grandson, Zachary; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Karen Saubert; sister and brother-in-law, Jana and Tim Brodnax; and many other family members and friends.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Radford Animal Shelter, 110 Pulaski St., Radford, VA 24141
The Saubert family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com
.
MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY
Radford, Virginia
Published by Roanoke Times on Mar. 14, 2021.