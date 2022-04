Robert Wayne SaubertFebruary 3, 1948 - March 11, 2021Robert Wayne Saubert, 73, of Radford, died peacefully at his home on Thursday, March 11, 2021.He had multiple degrees including a Bachelor's of Business from the University of Kansas, a JD from Drake University, and a Master's in Accounting from Virginia Tech. Wayne was a Special Agent for the Justice Department, practicing attorney and a retired Emeritus Professor of Accounting. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Hyldred Saubert; brothers, Frank and James Saubert; and a sister, Robyn Parsons.Survivors include his wife of 49 years, Lynn Kay Saubert; a son, Bradley Saubert; grandson, Zachary; brother and sister-in-law, Doug and Karen Saubert; sister and brother-in-law, Jana and Tim Brodnax; and many other family members and friends.A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Radford Animal Shelter, 110 Pulaski St., Radford, VA 24141The Saubert family is in the care of Mullins Funeral Home & Crematory. www.mullinsfuneralhome.com MULLINS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORYRadford, Virginia